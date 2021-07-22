Beginning Friday, visitors to Green Animals Topiary Garden will be able to enjoy watching the sun set over Narragansett Bay every Friday and Saturday through September 4 as Summer Nights at Green Animals returns.

The topiary garden and “David Rogers’ Big Bugs” exhibition will stay open until sunset, and the last admission will be one hour prior to sunset.

This is just one of a number of schedule changes and updates announced by the Preservation Society today.

Beginning Friday, July 30, Chateau-sur-Mer opens for the season on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, offering self-guided tours with printed scripts to visitors, who can also download the outdoor landscape tour on their smart device. Tickets will not be sold at Chateau-sur-Mer but can be purchased at The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms, or online.

Additionally, Marble House will now remain open through October 31. Initially, it was scheduled to close after Labor Day.

Finally, The Elms Servant Life Tour returns on July 23. It will take place twice daily, at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., and will be limited to 12 people per tour. Advance reservations are required.