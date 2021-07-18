Singer-songwriter, bandleader and celebrated artist Dan Blakeslee has been added to the “Rhode Island Folk Showcase,” a new “unofficial” after-party coming to the Newport Playhouse on Monday, July 26.

Blakeslee is a popular musician who often busks at the Newport Folk Festival and plays frequently around the region. In addition to his musical career, he is a noted graphic artist who designs posters and more for the Folk Festival and other regional events and businesses.

Blakeslee joins a talented lineup of local artists already scheduled to perform. The Monday night show begins around 8PM and will feature short sets from several regional folk/roots/rock performers. Tickets are $20 and are available here.

In addition to Blakeslee, the show includes Avi Jacob, Allysen Callery, John Fusek, Beth Barron, Jodie Treloar Sampson, The ‘Mericans, Cardboard Ox (Traci Potochnik and Steve Allain), and Jen Long.

Singer/designer Long will share the “Whale Guitar,” a unique instrument designed to “raise awareness, prompt action, and support the science of protecting the marine environment for the preservation of whales, oceans, and ultimately ourselves.”

The RI Folk Showcase is produced by two RI Monthly “Best of RI” winners, What’s Up Newp and The Newport Playhouse. For more information and advance tickets, click here. Note: Tickets are $20 with food, drink, and artist merchandise available at the Playhouse.

See you at the Playhouse on July 26th!

(Note: This event is not affiliated with the Newport Folk Festival.)