Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, who announced her candidacy for governor earlier this year, will join WhatsUpNewp for a videocast at 2 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday).

Gorbea is expected to be part of a crowded field seeking the Democratic nomination for governor. Besides Gorbea, current Gov. Dan McKee has said he would run for reelection. McKee had been lieutenant governor but was elevated to governor earlier this year when then Gov. Gina Raimondo became U.S. Commerce Secretary. If he had remained lieutenant governor, McKee would have been term-limited at the end of 2022, along with Gorbea and state Treasurer Seth Magaziner, who has said he’s considering entering the Democratic gubernatorial race. Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, who is also term-limited in 2022, has also been mentioned as potentially entering the Democratic primary.

Gorbea, on her campaign website, said her campaign would: “focus on local economic development, including helping small businesses grow after the effects of the pandemic. She’ll work to improve schools and build more affordable housing so young people, families, and our workforce can stay in Rhode Island. Nellie is determined to make Rhode Island a leader in renewable energy jobs as well as address climate change.

Watch our conversation live as it happens below or anytime afterward.