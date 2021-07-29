Thomas E. Risso, 83 of Middletown, RI passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 26, 2021.



Born in Newport, the son of the late Louis and Mary (Ryan) Risso; brother to Marylou Sperr and John Risso.



He is survived by his loving wife Barbara (Cerra) of 58 years; son John R. Liptak, Jr., and his wife Elizabeth Nogueira-Liptak of Portsmouth, daughter Sandra L. Liptak Lavoie and her husband Rene of Coventry, daughter Karen Risso-Briggs and her husband Byron of Portsmouth, and son Mark T. Risso and his wife Diane of Glastonbury, CT; grandchildren Jordan Liptak, Alistair Liptak, Stacey Venancio, Bobi Seagle, Noelle Briggs, Thomas Briggs, Alexander Briggs, and great grandchildren Scarlett and Emma Meadows.



In his early years Tom played baseball and football, graduated college, and proudly served in the U.S. Army. Tom’s career spanned 30 years at Raytheon and Star Market.

Known as Papa, Tom’s happiest moments were being home surrounded by his family preparing meals and making sure like always that everyone was taken care of. In his retirement he could be found watching Red Sox with his Boston Terrier pal Jack.

At the request of his family, funeral services will be privately held.