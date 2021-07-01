Thomas C. Jones of Portsmouth, RI passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 27, 2021, surrounded by his family, after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife, Susan and daughter Julia, both of Portsmouth, RI and his son Nicholas of Fall River, MA. He is also survived by his brother Kenneth Jones, sister-in-law Barbara, both of Tuscon, AZ, his niece and nephew Nadine and Ian Jones and several cousins in the New Jersey area.

TJ was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 31st, 1956, the son of the late Thomas P. and Margot (Krzyzanowski) Jones. Growing up in New Jersey, he was a Boy Scout with a special interest in reptiles, so much so that at Scout camp he was known as “the snake man”. He often rescued snakes and iguanas and brought them home to his family as pets.

TJ graduated from Rutgers University in 1978 with a degree in computer science. He first worked as a software engineer at General Dynamics/Electric Boat Division, both in Groton, CT and Newport, RI. He later worked at SEACORP and then Raytheon, from which he retired in 2006 due to illness.

TJ very much enjoyed the outdoors, including hiking and ice fishing. He often took his family to the Norman Bird Sanctuary and Sachuest Point and to the Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary in Edgartown, MA. He was an avid reader, particularly of science fiction, appreciated good Scotch, and was also a wonderful cook and a supportive father. He looked forward to going to Martha’s Vineyard several times a year and enjoyed traveling – his trips to Russia and Romania were always very special to him. TJ was a very important and loving member of his family and will be greatly missed.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, RI.

