M. Karen Jameson, age 70, of Newport, RI, died peacefully in her sleep on June 17, 2021 surrounded by her loving family at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA, after a courageous 22-year battle with granulosa ovarian cancer.

Born on March 12, 1951, she grew up in West Springfield, MA, the oldest of four children of Carl and Jean Jacobson.

Karen graduated from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 1973 and earned a Masters of Library Science degree in 1975 from the University of Rhode Island. She worked as a librarian, a Naval contracts administrator, and was a devoted homemaker and mother. She was a skilled and creative quilter for many years, actively participating in three local quilting groups. Her gentle strength positively affected the lives of her many friends and family who all loved her so much.

Karen is survived by loving husband of 48 years, Everett; brother Martin and sister Susan; two sons, Douglas and Stephen Jameson of Baltimore, MD; and three beloved grandchildren, Autumn, Jasper, and Rowan Jameson.

There will a memorial service for Karen at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI on Monday July 19, 2021 at 11:30 am, with calling hours immediately after from 12:00-1:30pm.