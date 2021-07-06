Laura B. Santos, 106, formerly of 2 Pennacook St., Newport, R.I. died peacefully on Saturday, 3 July at St Clare Home, Newport, RI. Born on April 27, 1915, she was wife of the late Alfred J. Santos.

Laura was the daughter of the late John James Hagan, Jr. and Mary Ellen (Mullarkey) Hagan of Ireland. She was pre-deceased by her sister Margaret Davis and brothers John A. Hagan, James F. Hagan, Walter Hagan, Maurice Hagan and William F. Hagan.

Laura attended St. Joseph High School, graduating in 1934, and married Alfred in 1935.

She worked at the General Electric Company plant in Newport for 25 years, retiring in 1972. Following retirement Laura pursued her interests in sewing, crafts, ceramics, and needlepoint.

For many years following retirement, she and her husband Al spent winters in Boca Raton, Florida, where they had a second home. She was member of the Hillsboro Country Golf Club, Boca Raton.

Laura was also a member of Green Valley Golf Club, Portsmouth, and a parishioner of Jesus Savior Church, Newport. For many years previous she had been a parishioner of St Joseph Church, Newport. In her later years she cared for many of her friends as their health deteriorated; they all pre-deceased her.

Laura leaves her son Alfred J. Santos, Jr. and wife Monica, of Newport, daughter Janice R. Ludwig and husband Peter, of Middletown, and sister-in-law Agnes Brousseau, of Smithfield.

In addition she leaves grandchildren Charlotta (Santos) Runci, of Newport, Camilla Santos of Providence, Laura Ludwig of Provincetown, MA, and Heidi (Ludwig) Heilman of Wayland, MA. She was pre-deceased by her grandson Bradley W. Ludwig.

She also leaves great grandchildren Carl and Anna Runci, and Tess, Jonatha and Wyeth Heilman.

Calling hours will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in Jesus Savior Church, 1 Vernon Ave, Newport, RI. Immediately following the funeral mass, she will join her husband in the family plot at St. Columba Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Laura’s name may be made to Jesus Savior Church or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.