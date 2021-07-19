Gloria M. (Lapointe) Cormier Mello, 92, formerly of Newport, RI, died on July 18, 2021, at Saint Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich.

She was the former wife of the late Paul M. Cormier and the widow of the late Frank J. Mello.

Born in Worcester, MA on March 11, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred H. and Mary (Woods) Lapointe.

Gloria was a 1947 graduate of Commerce High School in Worcester, MA. Early in her life she worked for New England Telephone, then married and began to raise her family. She returned to work as a medical secretary for Dr. Yilmaz Durudogan and later his son, Dr. Hakan Durudogan. Her career continued as a personal assistant to Mrs. Eleanor Wood-Prince of Newport and Chicago until 2007.

She is survived by her sons Paul Cormier and his wife Nancy of Plymouth, MA, David Cormier of Newport, Stephen Cormier and his wife Jennifer of North Kingstown, her daughters Theresa Taylor and her husband Lee of East Greenwich, Mary Ann Lorenzana and her husband Dr. Alejandro of Westport, MA and Judith Moore and her husband Jon of Tiverton. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Jamie Schiliro, Christen Peckham, James Peckham, Eric Cormier, Haley Little, Jared Cormier, Douglas Cormier, Samuel Cormier, Emilia Cormier and Victoria Cormier, Matthew Taylor, Lucas Taylor, Daniel Moore, and 11 great-grandchildren. Gloria was the stepmother of Gerald Mello, Wendy Glassman, Lisa Sousa, Janice Mello and the late Skip Mello.

She was the sister of the late Donald Lapointe and the late Richard Lapointe.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021, with calling hours from 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown, RI. Entombment will follow in Newport Memorial Park in Middletown.

Memorial donations may be made to Saint Elizabeth Community, 2364 Post Road, Suite 100, Warwick, RI 02886.