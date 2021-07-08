Our site doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content and newsletters are always free to read.
Instead, reader support and advertising from local businesses power our locally owned, independent newsroom. If you like what we do, a contribution of $8/month means more than you’d think, and any amount helps.
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.
Job Opportunities Available This Week
- 22 Bowen’s – SOUS CHEF
- 4M Building Solutions – Housekeeper Supervisor
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk Position, Part-time Housekeeper (apply by emailing info@admiralfitzroy.com or by calling or call 401-848-8000)
- Aquidneck Pediatrics – Pediatric Medical Assistant
- Aquidneck Pizzeria – Pizza Delivery Driver
- Athleta – General Manager
- Auto Zone – Auto Parts Delivery Driver
- B2M Group – Customer Support
- Banana Republic – Part Time Sales Associate
- BankNewport – Administrative Assistant/Receptionist
- Bar ‘Cino – SOUS CHEF @ BAR CINO ***SIGN ON BONUS***
- Barnes & Noble – Bookseller – PT
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – Full Time Cashier
- Blue Plate Diner – Wait Staff/Server
- Bobbles and Lace – Retail Fashinon Sales: Associate
- Bouchard Inn – Housekeeping
- Brenton Hotel – Servers
- Castle Hill Inn – HOST, BUSSER, FOOD RUNNER
- Chilis – Bartender
- Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew
- Church Community Housing Corporation – Property Manager
- Citizens – Mobile Application Architect
- City of Newport – Director of Utilities
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, Shuckers, Servers, Bussers, Host (Apply in person)
- Coastal Home Cleaning & Organizing – Professional Cleaner
- Codac Behavioral Health – Addiction Counselor
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
- Corner Cafe – Host/Hostess
- Cumberland Garms – Retail Sales Associate
- CyberCoders – Human Resources Manager
- Desautel Law – Associate Attorney
- Diego’s Middletown Barrio Cantina – Restaurant Server
- Diegos Newport – Kitchen Expo
- Diversified Car Care Program – Auto Detailer
- Dollar Tree – Operations Assitant Manager
- Dunkin’ – Crew Member
- Duris Studios – Fine Jewelry Sales Associate
- Dutch Harbor Marina – Launch Driver
- E. Frances Paper – Production Assistant
- EBCAP – Teacher Associate Head Start
- Embrace Home Loans – Appraisal Support Coordinator
- Fairstead – Resident Social Services Coordinator
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate
- Fogarty Center – Assistance Needed In Home
- Follett Corporation – Seasonal Retail Team Member
- Foodlove Market – PIZZA COOK – $125/WEEK BONUS, $15-$21/HOUR @FOODLOVE MARKET
- Gas Lamp Grille – Waitstaff Manager/Head Server
- Giusto – Server
- GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
- Goodstuff – gift and clothing merchandising and retail sales
- Gurney’s – Purchasing and Receiving Clerk
- Hart’s Roofing & Construction – Personal Assistant
- Hooley/Resails – Retail Sales Associate
- Hotel Viking – Facilities Maintenance – Hotel, Kitchen Jobs – Line/Prep/Stewards
- Jamestown School Department – Teacher Assistant .4 FTE
- Jiffy Lube – Customer Service Advisor
- JoS. A. Bank – Retail Sales Associate Part Time
- JP Morgan Chase Bank – Chase Wealth Management, Private Client Advisor
- Kilwins Ice Cream – Ice Cream Server/Cashier
- Kinetic Events – Event Staff for Newport Folk and Newport Jazz Festivals
- KVH Industries – Quality Inspector
- Lifespan – Registered Nurse
- Looking Upwards – DSP (Direct Support Professional), Group Home Manager
- Mainstay Hotel Newport – Dishwasher
- Marco’s Subs – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
- Marriott International – Guest Service Support Expert
- Middletown Public Schools – District/School Office Support Personnel
- Nasiff Fruit Company – Outside Sales Representative
- Navy Exchange Service Command – Embroiderer
- Newport Animal Hospital – Veterinary Technician
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Supervisor
- Newport Hotel Group – Training & Recruitment Coordinator
- Newport Mental Health – Part-Time Grants Specialist
- Newport Public Libarary – Custodian/Security Guard
- Newport Public Schools – Vocational Teacher – Cosmetology Program
- Newport Restaurant Group – SOUS CHEF
- Ninety Nine REstaurant – Dishwasher
- Ocean Cliff Resort & Hotel – Catering Manager
- Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Sales/Stock Associate
- Newport Sticks & Cones – Ice Cream Server/Cashier
- On Time Staffing – Warehouse Associate
- Pasta Beach is Looking for Line Cooks, Dishwashers
- PeopleReady – Dishwasher
- Pickles – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
- Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
- Pleasant Surprise – Retail Sales Associate
- Prime Communications – Retail Sales Consultant
- Provencal Bakery & Cafe – Cafe Server/Barista
- Quonset Business Park – More than 20 companies will participate in Quonset Business Park’s job fair on July 9
- RBS Global – Bookkeeper
- Rhody Surf – Beach Manager
- Riverhead Building Supply – Facility Attendant/Customer Service
- Roedel Companies – Front Desk Associate
- Royal Health Group – Staff Development Coordinator/Nurse Educator
- Safe Harbor Marinas – Retail Assistant
- Sally Beauty Supply – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
- Saltxman’s Watches – Watch Sales and Service Professional
- Salvation Cafe – Day Time Line/Prep Cooks
- SB – Assistant General Manager
- Schumacher Companies – Lead Gardener
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Shaner Operating Corp – Servers
- Siren Marine – Inside Sales Rep.
- Smoke House – FOOD RUNNER @ SMOKE HOUSE
- Speedway – Retail Cashier
- Spinlock – Sales and Marketing Associate
- St. Clare – Receptionist
- Stoneacre – Server
- Thames Street kitchen is seeking Line/prep cooks
- The Bodhi Spa – Spa Attendant/Receptionist
- The Navy Exchange – Cashier
- The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
- The Wayfinder Hotel – Front Desk Agent
- Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant
- US Naval Medical Command – Health Systems Specialist
- Vacation Newport – Housekeeper/Laundry Assistant
- West Marine – Rigging Assistant II
- Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Associate