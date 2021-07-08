Our site doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content and newsletters are always free to read.

Instead, reader support and advertising from local businesses power our locally owned, independent newsroom. If you like what we do, a contribution of $8/month means more than you’d think, and any amount helps.

I value What’s Up Newp!

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.

Job Opportunities Available This Week

  1. 22 Bowen’s – SOUS CHEF
  2. 4M Building Solutions – Housekeeper Supervisor
  3. Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk Position, Part-time Housekeeper (apply by emailing info@admiralfitzroy.com or by calling or call 401-848-8000)
  4. Aquidneck Pediatrics – Pediatric Medical Assistant
  5. Aquidneck Pizzeria – Pizza Delivery Driver
  6. Athleta – General Manager
  7. Auto Zone – Auto Parts Delivery Driver
  8. B2M Group – Customer Support
  9. Banana Republic – Part Time Sales Associate
  10. BankNewport – Administrative Assistant/Receptionist
  11. Bar ‘Cino – SOUS CHEF @ BAR CINO ***SIGN ON BONUS*** 
  12. Barnes & Noble – Bookseller – PT
  13. BJ’s Wholesale Club – Full Time Cashier
  14. Blue Plate Diner – Wait Staff/Server
  15. Bobbles and Lace – Retail Fashinon Sales: Associate
  16. Bouchard Inn – Housekeeping
  17. Brenton Hotel – Servers
  18. Castle Hill Inn – HOST, BUSSER, FOOD RUNNER
  19. Chilis – Bartender
  20. Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew
  21. Church Community Housing Corporation – Property Manager
  22. Citizens – Mobile Application Architect
  23. City of Newport – Director of Utilities
  24. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, Shuckers, Servers, Bussers, Host (Apply in person)
  25. Coastal Home Cleaning & Organizing – Professional Cleaner
  26. Codac Behavioral Health – Addiction Counselor
  27. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
  28. Corner Cafe – Host/Hostess
  29. Cumberland Garms – Retail Sales Associate
  30. CyberCoders – Human Resources Manager
  31. Desautel Law – Associate Attorney
  32. Diego’s Middletown Barrio Cantina – Restaurant Server
  33. Diegos Newport – Kitchen Expo
  34. Diversified Car Care Program – Auto Detailer
  35. Dollar Tree – Operations Assitant Manager
  36. Dunkin’ – Crew Member
  37. Duris Studios – Fine Jewelry Sales Associate
  38. Dutch Harbor Marina – Launch Driver
  39. E. Frances Paper – Production Assistant
  40. EBCAP – Teacher Associate Head Start
  41. Embrace Home Loans – Appraisal Support Coordinator
  42. Fairstead – Resident Social Services Coordinator
  43. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate
  44. Fogarty Center – Assistance Needed In Home
  45. Follett Corporation – Seasonal Retail Team Member
  46. Foodlove Market – PIZZA COOK – $125/WEEK BONUS, $15-$21/HOUR @FOODLOVE MARKET 
  47. Gas Lamp Grille – Waitstaff Manager/Head Server
  48. Giusto – Server
  49. GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
  50. Goodstuff – gift and clothing merchandising and retail sales
  51. Gurney’s – Purchasing and Receiving Clerk
  52. Hart’s Roofing & Construction – Personal Assistant
  53. Hooley/Resails – Retail Sales Associate
  54. Hotel Viking – Facilities Maintenance – Hotel, Kitchen Jobs – Line/Prep/Stewards
  55. Jamestown School Department – Teacher Assistant .4 FTE
  56. Jiffy Lube – Customer Service Advisor
  57. JoS. A. Bank – Retail Sales Associate Part Time
  58. JP Morgan Chase Bank – Chase Wealth Management, Private Client Advisor
  59. Kilwins Ice Cream – Ice Cream Server/Cashier
  60. Kinetic Events – Event Staff for Newport Folk and Newport Jazz Festivals
  61. KVH Industries – Quality Inspector
  62. Lifespan – Registered Nurse
  63. Looking Upwards – DSP (Direct Support Professional), Group Home Manager
  64. Mainstay Hotel Newport – Dishwasher
  65. Marco’s Subs – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
  66. Marriott International – Guest Service Support Expert
  67. Middletown Public Schools – District/School Office Support Personnel
  68. Nasiff Fruit Company – Outside Sales Representative
  69. Navy Exchange Service Command – Embroiderer
  70. Newport Animal Hospital – Veterinary Technician
  71. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Supervisor
  72. Newport Hotel Group – Training & Recruitment Coordinator
  73. Newport Mental Health – Part-Time Grants Specialist
  74. Newport Public Libarary – Custodian/Security Guard
  75. Newport Public Schools – Vocational Teacher – Cosmetology Program
  76. Newport Restaurant Group – SOUS CHEF
  77. Ninety Nine REstaurant – Dishwasher
  78. Ocean Cliff Resort & Hotel – Catering Manager
  79. Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Sales/Stock Associate
  80. Newport Sticks & Cones – Ice Cream Server/Cashier
  81. On Time Staffing – Warehouse Associate
  82. Pasta Beach is Looking for Line Cooks, Dishwashers
  83. PeopleReady – Dishwasher
  84. Pickles – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
  85. Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
  86. Pleasant Surprise – Retail Sales Associate
  87. Prime Communications – Retail Sales Consultant
  88. Provencal Bakery & Cafe – Cafe Server/Barista
  89. Quonset Business Park – More than 20 companies will participate in Quonset Business Park’s job fair on July 9
  90. RBS Global – Bookkeeper
  91. Rhody Surf – Beach Manager
  92. Riverhead Building Supply – Facility Attendant/Customer Service
  93. Roedel Companies – Front Desk Associate
  94. Royal Health Group – Staff Development Coordinator/Nurse Educator
  95. Safe Harbor Marinas – Retail Assistant
  96. Sally Beauty Supply – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
  97. Saltxman’s Watches – Watch Sales and Service Professional
  98. Salvation Cafe – Day Time Line/Prep Cooks 
  99. SB – Assistant General Manager
  100. Schumacher Companies – Lead Gardener
  101. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  102. Shaner Operating Corp – Servers
  103. Siren Marine – Inside Sales Rep.
  104. Smoke House – FOOD RUNNER @ SMOKE HOUSE 
  105. Speedway – Retail Cashier
  106. Spinlock – Sales and Marketing Associate
  107. St. Clare – Receptionist
  108. Stoneacre – Server
  109. Thames Street kitchen is seeking Line/prep cooks 
  110. The Bodhi Spa – Spa Attendant/Receptionist
  111. The Navy Exchange – Cashier
  112. The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
  113. The Wayfinder Hotel – Front Desk Agent
  114. Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant
  115. US Naval Medical Command – Health Systems Specialist
  116. Vacation Newport – Housekeeper/Laundry Assistant
  117. West Marine – Rigging Assistant II
  118. Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Associate

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.