This Saturday, Lobby Muddy Fest will host its 2nd annual charity event at Dockside here in Newport. The event highlights two of the city’s most famous sandwiches and drinks, the lobster roll and the mudslide. 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Jimmy Fund, a Boston-based non-profit that is aimed at combatting adult and pediatric cancer.

‘Lobster Muddy Fest’ started off as a regular Sunday ritual, where a handful of local friends would meet at O’Brien’s Pub to have some lobster rolls, a few mudslides and discuss the night before. The friendly get-together quickly gained popularity on social media and after an overwhelming turnout one Sunday afternoon, the founders decided that this routine hangout could become so much more. The Founders of the event include Jimmy Miller, Billy Palmer, Ben and Jim Iacoi.



“We honestly saw an opportunity to turn something that we did weekly into something that would bring people together to benefit a bigger cause. Cancer has affected a lot of our lives in many different ways, so working with a charity that focuses on this disease was a no-brainer for us” said James Miller, one of the organizers of the event.



Lobby Muddy Fest for charity was introduced on a smaller scale last year because of the Covid-19 Pandemic. This year, the event is excited to welcome back their original supporters and introduce new attendees to the fundraiser, now that Rhode Island restaurants are back to full capacity. The event will be held on July 24 from 3-6 pm at On The Docks, behind Dockside at the end of Waites Wharf.







Local party band, Never In Vegas, will be performing live and tickets are available for $75, which includes a lobster roll (or alternative sandwich for those with allergies or dietary restrictions), a mudslide, and a t-shirt. A charitable donation from each sale will be contributed to the Jimmy Fund. There will also be a cash bar for when that mudslide is empty.

Be sure to follow the event page on Instagram (@lobbymuddyfest) and check out their Eventbrite page to purchase tickets.