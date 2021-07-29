Governor Daniel McKee has signed into law legislation sponsored by Sen. Walter S. Felag, Jr. which requires yearly presentations in public schools to address litter prevention and recycling awareness.
“The life of the landfill is shrinking every single year, so it is imperative that our students understand the importance of protecting our environment for themselves and future residents. This bill will give our children the information that they need to be the next generation of environmental stewards and I am grateful that the General Assembly agreed with the importance of the legislation by making it a law,” said Senator Felag (D-Dist. 10, Warren, Bristol, Tiverton) in a statement. “Every child and adult has the responsibility to avoid littering our beautiful state and proper recycling protocols saves cities and towns expensive landfill costs.”
The legislation (2021-S 0210A) requires the Department of Elementary Education, in collaboration with the Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation, to make yearly presentations regarding litter prevention, reduction and reusing materials, and recycling awareness to elementary and middle school students.
The Latest from What's Up Newp
- Legislation signed into law that requires litter prevention and recycling awareness be taught in schools
- Team Racing friends and rivals to reunite in Newport for New York Yacht Club’s trio of team race regattas
- Obituary: Frances H. Sanita
- U.S. SailGP Team hosts inaugural Foiling First: Learn to Foil Camp with Bristol Yacht Club & East Bay Sailing Foundation
- Obituary: Thomas Risso
- Now Hiring: 129 job opportunities available in and around Newport right now
- What’s Up This Weekend (July 30 – August 1): Things to do, live music, and more
- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County: Newport Yacht Rendezvous returns on August 13
- Guest View – Sean O’Connor: Importance of Pride all year
- Home on Chastellux Avenue in Newport sells for $7.1 million