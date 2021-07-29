Governor Daniel McKee has signed into law legislation sponsored by Sen. Walter S. Felag, Jr. which requires yearly presentations in public schools to address litter prevention and recycling awareness.

“The life of the landfill is shrinking every single year, so it is imperative that our students understand the importance of protecting our environment for themselves and future residents. This bill will give our children the information that they need to be the next generation of environmental stewards and I am grateful that the General Assembly agreed with the importance of the legislation by making it a law,” said Senator Felag (D-Dist. 10, Warren, Bristol, Tiverton) in a statement. “Every child and adult has the responsibility to avoid littering our beautiful state and proper recycling protocols saves cities and towns expensive landfill costs.”

The legislation (2021-S 0210A) requires the Department of Elementary Education, in collaboration with the Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation, to make yearly presentations regarding litter prevention, reduction and reusing materials, and recycling awareness to elementary and middle school students.