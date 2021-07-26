Lila Delman Compass today announced the record sale of Newport’s ‘Honeysuckle Lodge’, 225 Ruggles Avenue, for $9,391,635.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest sale in Newport County year-to-date.* Kimberly Doherty, Sales Associate for Lila Delman Compass’ Newport Office, represented the buyer.

“I was honored to have the opportunity to steward such a prominent and historic property as ‘Honeysuckle Lodge’,” commented Kimberly Doherty in a statement. “Ideally located on the Cliff Walk this legacy property will be enjoyed by the next generation for years to come.”





“Properties located on the Cliff Walk do not come to market often”, commented Kendra Toppa, Lila Delman Compass’ Newport County Sales Manager. “Over the past two years Lila Delman Compass has been fortunate to participate in the majority of Cliff Walk sales.”

‘Honeysuckle Lodge’ built circa 1886 is a unique waterfront offering sited on Newport’s famed Cliff Walk. Designed by the esteemed architectural firm, Peabody & Stearns, the gracious estate spans across 21 rooms, including 10 bedrooms, 9 full and 2 half baths, and over 10,000 square feet of living space. The 2 acres of private gated grounds, originally designed by Frederick Law Olmstead, include an in-ground pool and majestic open ocean views. The estate also includes a 4,000 square foot carriage house with two apartments, a greenhouse and garage.

*Highest sale representation is based on information from the RI Statewide MLS for the period of January 1, 2021 – July 27, 2021.* Neither Lila Delman Compass nor the MLS guarantees or are responsible for the accuracy of the data provided to them. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market. Nothing herein shall be construed as legal, accounting or other professional advice outside the realm of real estate brokerage.