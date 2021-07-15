Frontier Airlines this week launched new nonstop routes between Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) and Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), and between PVD and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).
Frontier Airlines’ New Routes at Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD)
Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) to Atlanta (ATL)
2:34p – 5:16p Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Atlanta (ATL) to Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD)
6:07p – 8:34p Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) to Philadelphia (PHL)
08:34a – 10:00a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
Philadelphia (PHL) to Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD)
12:25p – 1:49p Monday, Wednesday, Friday
The addition of Frontier Airlines’ nonstop service to Atlanta and Philadelphia follows Frontier’s recent addition of service to Myrtle Beach and Miami.
Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) to Myrtle Beach (MYR)
3:40p – 5:40p* Thursday, Sunday
Myrtle Beach (MYR) to Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD)
12:58p – 2:55p* Thursday, Sunday
* Flight times are 11 minutes later effective August 12
Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) to Miami (MIA)
7:44p – 11:12p Monday
3:53p – 7:21p Wednesday
7:30p – 11:55p Friday
12:18p – 3:46p Sunday
Miami (MIA) to Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD)
3:52p – 6:59p Monday
11:55a – 3:02p Wednesday
3:38p – 6:45p Friday
8:26a – 11:33a Sunday
Flights are currently offered through September 7. Click HERE for flight availability for these and other Frontier flights.
The flight schedule is current as of July 8, 2021, but subject to change.
In addition to the four new routes, Frontier Airlines is offering year-round flights to Orlando and Tampa. Winter-seasonal flights to Fort Myers will resume on December 17. All flights are scheduled on a 186-seat Airbus A-320 aircraft.