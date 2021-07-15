Frontier Airlines this week launched new nonstop routes between Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) and Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), and between PVD and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).

Frontier Airlines’ New Routes at Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD)

Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) to Atlanta (ATL)

2:34p – 5:16p Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Atlanta (ATL) to Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD)

6:07p – 8:34p Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) to Philadelphia (PHL)

08:34a – 10:00a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Philadelphia (PHL) to Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD)

12:25p – 1:49p Monday, Wednesday, Friday

The addition of Frontier Airlines’ nonstop service to Atlanta and Philadelphia follows Frontier’s recent addition of service to Myrtle Beach and Miami.

Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) to Myrtle Beach (MYR)

3:40p – 5:40p* Thursday, Sunday

Myrtle Beach (MYR) to Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD)

12:58p – 2:55p* Thursday, Sunday

* Flight times are 11 minutes later effective August 12

Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) to Miami (MIA)

7:44p – 11:12p Monday

3:53p – 7:21p Wednesday

7:30p – 11:55p Friday

12:18p – 3:46p Sunday

Miami (MIA) to Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD)

3:52p – 6:59p Monday

11:55a – 3:02p Wednesday

3:38p – 6:45p Friday

8:26a – 11:33a Sunday

Flights are currently offered through September 7. Click HERE for flight availability for these and other Frontier flights.

The flight schedule is current as of July 8, 2021, but subject to change.

In addition to the four new routes, Frontier Airlines is offering year-round flights to Orlando and Tampa. Winter-seasonal flights to Fort Myers will resume on December 17. All flights are scheduled on a 186-seat Airbus A-320 aircraft.