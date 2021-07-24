One of the great songwriters of the modern era, Jason Isbell is scheduled to headline tonight’s Newport Folk Festival’s “Folk On” event, playing the Lawn Stage at 6:05 PM.

A Grammy Award-winning artist, Isbell began his career as a member of the Drive-By Truckers and later formed his band the 400 Unit. During the pandemic, Isbell played frequently with his wife Amanda Shires, and released an album with former Trucker bandmates Paterson Hood and Mike Cooley.

He’s become a Newport regular in recent years, playing the Festival several times with his band and as a “sideman” with the Highwomen in 2019. Expect special guests to join him for a full set of music!