Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) announces a series of free online presentations titled “Citizen Planning 101,” with one event focused on each of Aquidneck Island’s three municipalities.

The workshops will be led by GrowSmart RI, a non-profit consultancy that works for sustainable and equitable economic growth. The events will provide participants with information about the land use planning process and will inform them about ways to advocate within their planning and zoning boards, city and town councils, and other decision-making bodies.

The first event, on July 21, will be geared to Middletown residents; the second, on August 31, to Newport residents; and the third, on September 28, to Portsmouth residents. The fourth workshop on October 20 is open to all islanders and will include a presentation of best practices in land use planning and zoning, in particular related to conservation and how communities can best allow for economic growth and development while still preserving open spaces.

“We know that Aquidneck Islanders are interested in having their voices heard within their communities, but it can be difficult to understand the ways in which individuals can participate in the decisions that affect land use, zoning, development, and conservation,” said Chuck Allott, ALT Executive Director in a statement. “These workshops will provide useful information and enable people to participate more fully in their local government.”

All workshops will take place at 5:00 p.m. via Zoom links. Participants may register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IyML4FjZTrWpuO75EZ2UDQ or through ALT’s website (www.ailt.org). The presentations are funded by a grant from the van Beuren Charitable Foundation.