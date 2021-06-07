What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this first week of June in and around Newport County.
This story will be updated throughout the week as new events and meetings are announced.
Monday, June 7
Things To Do
- 10 am to 2 pm – Free self-guided tours of the Eisenhower House
- 11 am – Rogues & Scoundrels Walking Tour
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage at Bike Newport
- 6 pm – Community Yoga for All with Rev Shelley Dungan at Third Beach
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Game vs Valley at Cardines Field
Live Music & Entertainment
- Fastnet Pub – Dave Howard & Neal Vitullo at 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Los Hermanos, Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts, About Endlessness, Super Frenchie
- Landing – Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am
City & Government
- 9 am – Little Compton Pension Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 7 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 7 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
Tuesday, June 8
Things To Do
- 8 am – Community Yoga Class at MLK Center
- 10:30 am – Meditate and Create at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 11 am – Nature’s Best Hope with Douglas Tallamy
- 1 pm – Guided Farm Tours at Casey Farm
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Summer Market – Tiverton Farmers Market at Sandywoods
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Los Hermanos, Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts, About Endlessness, Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2
- Landing – Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
City & Government
- 10 am – Tiverton Prevention Coalition
- 10 am – Little Compton Free Public Library Trust
- 1 pm – Little Compton Prevention Coalition
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Beach Commission
- 5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 5:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6 pm – Middletown Short-Term Rental Task Force
- 6 pm – Jamestown School Committee
- 6 pm – Tiverton Recreation Commission
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Litter Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Conservation Commission
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 7 pm – North Tiverton Fire District
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 7:30 pm – North Tiverton Fire District
Wednesday, June 9
- On This Day In Newport History – June 9, 1869: Construction of First Torpedo Station on Goat Island Ordered
Things To Do
- 9:30 am – Community Yoga for All with Rev Shelley Dungan at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 6 pm – Music at Sunset, June 9: The Ravers at Blithewold Mansion
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls versus Swamp Bats at Cardines Field
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blithewold Mansion – The Ravers at 6 pm
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Los Hermanos, Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts, About Endlessness, Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2
- Landing – John Erikson at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Zane Christopher from 9 pm to 11:30 pm
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island
- 8:30 am – Portsmouth Prevention Coalition
- 2 pm – Portsmouth Housing Authority
- 4 pm – Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee
- 5 pm – Middletown School Building Committee
- 5 pm – Middletown Personnel Board
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Harbor Management Commission
- 5:30 pm – Newport School Committee – Policy Subcommittee
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Cemetery Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
- 7 pm – Little Compton School Committee
Thursday, June 10
Things To Do
- 10 am – Nature Drawing at Blithewold: June 10: Studies of shells, rocks, and wood
- 10 am – Plein Air Watercolor Workshop
- 2:05 & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 6 pm to 8 pm – Sunset Yoga & Wine Event at Thriving Tree Coffee House
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Los Hermanos, Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts, About Endlessness, Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2
- Landing – Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm
City & Government
- 6 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Economic Development Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton School Committee
Friday, June 11
Things To Do
- 11 am – Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour
- 2:05 & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls versus Mystic Schooners at Cardines Field
- 7:15 pm – Coastal Queen’s piped-in 80’s Sunset Cruise from Jamestown
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets
- Landing – Honky Tonk Knight at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub – John Erickson at 4:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Brick Park from 6 pm to 12:30 am, LIVE DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
City & Government
- 12 pm – Middletown School Committee
Saturday, June 12
Things To Do
- 9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 9:30 am – Community Yoga for All with Rev Shelley Dungan at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am – Colonial Clean Sweep at Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House
- 11 am – Road To Independence Walking Tour
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 5 pm – Newport Cup – Newport International Polo Series
- 5:30 pm – Africa on my Mind… at Jamestown Arts Center
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing – Chelley Knight at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets
- One Pelham East: Clique duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Bar Fly at 8:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, June 13
Things To Do
- 11 am – Golden To Gilded Walking Tour
- 12 pm to 3 pm – Second Sundays at Prescott Farm
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 2 pm – Mermaid Masterpieces at Greenvale Vineyards
- 7:15 pm – Coastal Queen’s Motown with Martha and The Vandellas piped-in sunset cruise, from Jamestown
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Cara Vrindisi at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 6 pm to 9:30 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
