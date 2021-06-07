What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this first week of June in and around Newport County.

This story will be updated throughout the week as new events and meetings are announced.

Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Monday, June 7

Tuesday, June 8

Wednesday, June 9

Thursday, June 10

Friday, June 11

  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room –  Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets
  • Landing – Honky Tonk Knight at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub – John Erickson at 4:30 pm
  • One Pelham East – Brick Park from 6 pm to 12:30 am, LIVE DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Saturday, June 12

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Landing – Chelley Knight at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room –  Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets
  • One Pelham East: Clique duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Bar Fly at 8:30 pm

Sunday, June 13

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Johnny’s – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room –  Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Cara Vrindisi at 8 pm
  • One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 6 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

