Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this first week of June in and around Newport County.

This story will be updated throughout the week as new events and meetings are announced.

Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Monday, June 7

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet Pub – Dave Howard & Neal Vitullo at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Los Hermanos, Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts, About Endlessness, Super Frenchie

Landing – Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am

City & Government

Tuesday, June 8

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Wednesday, June 9

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Thursday, June 10

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Friday, June 11

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets

Landing – Honky Tonk Knight at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub – John Erickson at 4:30 pm

One Pelham East – Brick Park from 6 pm to 12:30 am, LIVE DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

City & Government

12 pm – Middletown School Committee

Saturday, June 12

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Landing – Chelley Knight at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets

One Pelham East: Clique duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Bar Fly at 8:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, June 13

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Cara Vrindisi at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 6 pm to 9:30 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

City & Government