Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this first week of June in and around Newport County.

This story will be updated throughout the week as new events and meetings are announced.

Tuesday, June 1

Wednesday, June 2

Thursday, June 3

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room –Los Hermanos, Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts, Rockfield, Endlessness.

Landing – Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 8:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm

Friday, June 4

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Elks Club (Newport) – InTandem at 6:30 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Endlessness, Super Frenchie

Landing – Nick Sproviero at 4:30 pm, Chelley Knight at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos – Sean Rainey vs. Dave Laros at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Saturday, June 5

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Endlessness, Super Frenchie

Landing – The Naticks at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Francisco Vidal at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Sugarbabies duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos – Davina Yannetty vs. Neil Haven at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Sunday, June 6

Live Music & Entertainment

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Endlessness, Super Frenchie

Landing – Steve Cerilli at 1 pm, Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 6 pm to 9 pm

