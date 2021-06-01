What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this first week of June in and around Newport County.
This story will be updated throughout the week as new events and meetings are announced.
Tuesday, June 1
Things To Do
- 9 am – Nature Sketchbook Journaling at Blithewold Mansion
- 10 am – Produce To The People at Newport Heights at Florence Gray Center
- 2 pm – Tiverton Summer Farmers Market at Sandywoods
- 5 pm – Soul Flower Series – Live Music and Floral Arranging Live in the Garden! at Blithewold Mansion
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Los Hermanos, Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts, Rockfield, Endlessness, HermitageL The Power of Art
- Landing – Jim Devlin at 4 pm
City & Government
- 11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
- 5 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
- 6 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 6 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department
- 7 pm – Little Compton Planning Board
Wednesday, June 2
- Senator Euer, What’s Up Newp, HousingWorksRI to host an online forum on affordable housing on Wednesday
- After a Genocide, Search for Century-Long Lost House In ‘100 Years From Home,’ airing June 2 on Rhode Island PBS
Things To Do
- 12 pm – Senator Euer, What’s Up Newp, HousingWorksRI to host an online forum on affordable housing
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Summer Market on Memorial Boulevard
- 5:30 pm – Somm 101 at Nomi Park
- 6 pm – Music at Sunset, June 2: The Prime Time Players featuring Chelley Knight at Blithewold Mansion
- 6 pm – Acclaimed Storyteller, Len Cabral, live at Linden Place
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blithewold Mansion – Music at Sunset, June 2: The Prime Time Players featuring Chelley Knight at 6 pm
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Los Hermanos, Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts, Rockfield, Endlessness.
- Landing – John Erikson at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go at 9 pm
City & Government
- 5 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 5 pm – Newport Beach Commission
- 5 pm – Coastal Resources Management Council
- 7 pm – Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Harbor Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Melville Park Committee
Thursday, June 3
Things To Do
- 10 am – Nature Drawing at Blithewold: June 3: Summer blooming
- 10 am – Native Tree Walk at Miantonomi Memorial Park
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 5 pm – Rocking For A Cause at The Reef Restaurant
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room –Los Hermanos, Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts, Rockfield, Endlessness.
- Landing – Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 8:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm
City & Government
- 12 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 2 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Safety Subcommittee
- 3 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Personnel Subcommittee
- 4 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Racial Equity Subcommittee
- 6 pm – Little Compton Council subcommittee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
Friday, June 4
- Newport Gulls return for 2021 season on Friday, June 4
- RI Poet Laureate Tina Cane to read works in Newport June 4th at Rough Point event
- Salve Regina University Reunion Weekend 2021
Things To Do
- 10 am – Summer Stories at The Whitehorne House
- 11 am – People Of The Past Walking Tour with Museum of Newport History
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 2:50 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Jamestown Village
- 4 pm & 5:30 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 6 pm – Picnic Performance at Rough Point
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Home Opener at Cardines Field
- 7 pm – Salve Regina University Reunion Weekend 2021
- 7:15 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Wine Tasting Cruise with Grapes & Gourmet
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Elks Club (Newport) – InTandem at 6:30 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Endlessness, Super Frenchie
- Landing – Nick Sproviero at 4:30 pm, Chelley Knight at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos – Sean Rainey vs. Dave Laros at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, June 5
Things To Do
- 8:30 am & 9:30 am & 10:30 am & 5 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 8:30 am – Goat Yoga at Simmons Farm
- 9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Summer Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am – Newport String Project presents: Resounding 2021
- 10 am – Gravestone cleaning
- 11 am – Houseplant Workshop at Rough Point
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 1 pm & 2:50 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Jamestown Village
- 3 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 5 pm – USA vs. Switzerland – Newport International Polo Series
- 7:15 pm – Coastal Queen’s Piped-In’90s Sunset Cruise
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Endlessness, Super Frenchie
- Landing – The Naticks at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Francisco Vidal at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos – Davina Yannetty vs. Neil Haven at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, June 6
Things To Do
- 7:30 am – BankNewport 10 Miler | 2021
- 8:30 am & 9:30 am & 10:30 am & 5 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 10 am – Little Rhodey Pontiac Club at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am – Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour with Museum of Newport History
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 5 pm – Newport String Project presents: Resounding 2021
- 5:30 pm – Newport Harbor Memorial Boat Parade
Live Music & Entertainment
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Endlessness, Super Frenchie
- Landing – Steve Cerilli at 1 pm, Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
