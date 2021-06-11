Critically acclaimed indie-folk artist Sean Rowe is coming to the Norman Bird Sanctuary Friday, June 18th, at 7 PM and WhatsUpNewp has a pair of free tickets to the show, courtesy of Common Fence Music in Portsmouth.

More about Sean Rowe: “While a teen in New York, acclaimed acoustic rocker Sean Rowe discovered the aged and toned soul of Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf, as well as the well-produced spectacles of Marvin Gaye, The Beach Boys and Elvis Presley. Flash-forward some years, and that inspiration has steeped long enough to bring about the thunderous blues-folk and soulful, gravelly booms of Rowe’s own music. Appropriate to his love of folk-blues legends like Howlin’ Wolf, he ventured to Sam Phillips Recording studio in Memphis to work with Matt Ross-Spang. They tapped into the history of the legendary space to hone a sound that is at once rich and stark, putting Rowe’s deep and dynamic sound at the forefront. “Because if high notes can shatter windows, Rowe’s low and guttural ones can meld sand into glass.”

For tickets and more information on the show, click here.

This summer concert series brings together two Aquidneck Island nonprofit organizations for a diverse lineup of outdoor performances at the Norman Bird Sanctuary. Celebrating Common Fence Music’s commitment to preserving folk music traditions, these concerts provide an opportunity to enjoy time outside in nature at the Norman Bird Sanctuary while listening to live music.

Future concerts scheduled for this summer include:

Friday, July 30 at 7:00 p.m.: Dom Flemons

Friday, August 20 at 7:00 p.m.: Alisa Amador

Friday, September 24 at 7:00 p.m.: Oshima Brothers

Saturday, October 2 at 4:00 p.m.: Roanoke