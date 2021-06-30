The following has been submitted by St. Mary’s Church

Father Kris von Maluski

After eight years as Pastor of the oldest Roman Catholic parish church in Rhode Island, Father Kris von Maluski will depart St. Mary’s and St. Augustin’s parishes due to an unexpected diagnosis of cancer so he can focus on his health and recovery.

Having just celebrated his 20th anniversary of ordination to the priesthood, parishioners have now bid a fond farewell to the beloved Pastor with over 500 thank you and get-well cards strung throughout the 173-year-old St. Mary’s Church, a National Historic Landmark.

Father Kris’s accomplishments and contributions were many, including overseeing the fundraising of over $1.2 million for the restoration of the original organ and choir loft; installing handicap accessible doors, seating, and railings; widening the St. Mary’s courtyard walkway; and adding new security cameras, phone, and computer systems.



Father Kris welcomed visitors from around the world as he presented the award-winning “Return to Camelot” – a remembrance of JFK and Jackie’s 1953 wedding at the church.

At St. Augustin’s, Father Kris managed the renovation and restoration of the floor of the church and pews, re-designed the sanctuary, and installed a new sound system. Along with a team of dedicated parishioners, Father sold the St. Augustin’s rectory and contracted with Verizon wireless for use of the church tower.

Father Kris’s ministry brought a Hot Lunch program onto St. Mary’s property, offered a year-long Bible study program and a two-year men’s fellowship gathering, and officiated over hundreds of baptisms, weddings, and funerals.

With such accomplishments and contributions – and many more – Father Kris will be cherished for his legacy, one that leaves an enduring mark on the storied histories of his beloved parishes in Newport.

