Richard A. Peckham, 88, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on June 9, 2021.



Richard was born in Fall River, MA to the late Richard and Marjorie (Hall) Peckham of Portsmouth. Richard was the husband to the late Lieselotte Peckham.



Richard was a carpenter for local contractors. He also built houses to rent for himself. He was a lover of all things wood. Furniture and driftwood was his passion. He also liked walking the beaches and picking up special rocks.



Richard is survived by his brother The Rev. Ashley Peckham of Portsmouth.



Visitation will be held Sunday, June 13, 2-4 PM at Connors Funeral Home 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.



His funeral will be held on Monday, June 14 at 10 AM in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2679 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.



Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Churchyard.