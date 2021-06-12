Manuel G. Moitoza, III, age 83, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on June 9, 2021.

Manuel was born in Newport, RI to the late Manuel and Esther (Rose) Moitoza Daniels. As a young man, Manuel joined the US Army and was stationed in Germany as a member of the Paratroopers. During his time in Germany, he met and later married Annemarie Wehren of Aachen, Germany. Upon his return home, Manuel and Annemarie began their family and life together in Newport. For many years they lived in Middletown, RI and he worked several jobs over his career. From the ice house, to oil delivery service, security, and maintenance, he was always working. He retired after many years working on the Navy Base as a computer librarian. He was always ready to help and could often be found helping family or neighbors take care of their lawns. He also enjoyed riding motorcycle for several years.

Manuel is survived by his wife of 63 years, Annemarie Moitoza, their six children, Ellen Lane of Newport, Anita Reyes of Middletown, Manuel Moitoza IV of Middletown, Anne Moitoza of Fall River, MA, Lora Parker of Somerset, MA, and Gerald Moitoza of Middletown, as well as a brother Danny Daniels of Portsmouth and a sister Helen Nelson of Tucson, AZ. He leaves 13 grandchildren, Sonya and Michael Moitoza, Michelle Sheffield, Mark Moitoza, Anita and Randy Reyes, Manuel Moitoza V, Daniel Moitoza, Annemarie and Ryan Silvia, Kristen Folger, Josh and David Parker; 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents Manuel Moitoza, Jr. and Esther Rose Moitoza Daniels, and two sisters, Ida Griffin and Agnes Truver.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 14 from 4:00-7:00pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 15 at 10:00am, in the Memorial Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow at Newport Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Church, 5 Mann Ave, Newport RI, 02840.