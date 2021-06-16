Loretta M. Granger, 58, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away at home on June 11, 2021.

Loretta was born on April 1, 1963, in Newport, RI, to Robert N. and the late Marlene (Backus) Quarry.

She graduated from Rogers High School in Newport, RI in 1981. Subsequently, much of her work involved looking out for the safety of others. Her final and longest-lasting position was as a Quality Assurance Evaluator at the Newport Naval Station Commissary, where she held this position until her passing.

Loretta is survived by her three children, John J. Ragland II and his father James William Ragland of Jamestown, Alice AKA Randall C. Granger of Portsmouth, and Robert Granger of South Carolina. Additionally, she leaves her father, Robert N. Quarry of Gouverneur, NY, her brothers and sisters, Roland Quarry of Gouverneur, NY, Jan Borgeson and her husband Norman of Gouverneur, NY, Ann Spencer and her husband Jerry of Middletown, Douglas Quarry of Temple, GA, and Christopher Quarry and Henry Gerwig of Canastota, NY.

She was preceded in death by her brother, John H. Quarry, her mother, Marlene (Backus) Quarry, and her beloved cat, Bruin.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 4-7 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport RI 02840.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 10:00 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Newport Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Potter League For Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown RI 02842.