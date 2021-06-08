Lisa Vaughn Sullivan-Grosskurth, 59, of Newport passed away unexpectedly at home Tuesday June 1, 2021.

Born in Hartford, CT on February 25, 1962 she was the daughter of the late Frederick A. and Mary E. “Sis” (Quinn) Sullivan.

In 1968 the family returned to Newport where Lisa attended Jesus Saviour School and graduated from Our Lady of Fatima High School in 1981. She recently received her Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from the Southern New Hampshire University where she was currently enrolled in their Master’s Program.

Lisa was an outgoing entrepreneur with a big heart for taking care of others and a desire for self-improvement. In her early years she opened Lanko Communications, a follow-up customer service business, to then pursuing her love for candle making opening her own storefront, The Enchanted Candle. In her most recent years, she had worked for The Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

She is survived by her son Nicho K. and his wife Gilian Grosskurth of Tiverton. Her siblings Joann S. Ferris of Portsmouth, Frederick A. Sullivan, Jr of Portsmouth and Colleen A. and her husband Kenneth Collum of Newport. Several nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins. She also leaves several dear friends including her former husband Kuno Grosskurth and her two fur-babies Zoe and Chloe.

Honoring Lisa’s wishes there will be no services. The family asks that you remember Lisa and her zest for life and love of clothes.