Lawrence E. Feeney, III, age 66, of Portsmouth, RI and formerly of Lincoln, RI, passed away unexpectedly on May 28, 2021. He was the loving husband of Maureen Greichen of Portsmouth.

Lawrence was born in Providence, RI to the late Lawrence Feeney Jr. and G. Joyce (Mullins) Feeney. He graduated from Pilgrim High School and Rhode Island College and soon began a long career in the Jewelry business. He worked as an account manager and sales executive for several companies in the Jewelry industry in RI, and was an active member of the Board for the RI Jewelers Association. His most recent position was with Interpak Corp in Pawtucket. Lawrence had a deep faith and commitment to his church. While living in Lincoln, he was an active member of the St. Jude Parish and served as a lector for many years. More recently, he had been a communicant of St. Barnabas Church while living in Portsmouth. Lawrence was also a member of the Wanumetonomy Country Club in Middletown.

Lawrence is survived by his wife Maureen Greichen of Portsmouth, and three children, Kaitlin Draper and her husband Timothy of Hanover, NH, Meaghan Feeney and her fiancée Nicholas Soter of Heber City, UT, Daniel Feeney and his wife Casandra of Cumberland, RI, and two grandchildren, Henry and Owen Draper. He also leaves his stepchildren Katherine Kielbasa of Newport, Julie Rose and her husband Evan of Portsmouth, and their two children Landon and Caroline Rose. Larry also leaves his sister Patricia Elmer, her husband David of Wakefield, RI and his brother-in-law Charles Miller of Warwick.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Marjorie Quinn Feeney, sister Sharon Miller and his parents.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 2nd from 4:00-7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday June 3rd with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Middletown.

Memorial donations may be made to help find a cure for the kidney cancer Lawrence fought for many years, by contributing to the Kidney Cancer Association at 9450 SW Gemini Dr.#38269 Beaverton, Oregon 97008-7105.