Kenneth Simas, age 76, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away on June 13, 2021. He was a beloved and devoted husband and father.

Kenneth was born in Newport, RI to the late Albano Simas and Lillian Ferris, and his step-mother, Alice Pasqueale. He enjoyed a thriving career in diesel automotive and communications, notably working for AT&T, Murphy’s Marina, and Viking Tours. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Vesol. He was a devoted father and dedicated to his children and grandchildren throughout his life.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, June Simas, of Tiverton, and his four children, Marialice Homan and her husband Craig S. Homan of Tiverton, Stephanie Chapman and her husband Harold Chapman of Boston, MA, Robert K. Simas of Warwick, RI, and Frank R. Tucci of Warwick, RI, who he considered a second son. Kenneth is also survived by his brother Raymond Simas and his wife Lynn of Newport, and Albano Simas Jr. of Warwick, RI. He is survived by his seven grandchildren, Erin Homan, Amy Homan, Kenneth Chapman, RJ Chapman, Sydney Homan, Meaghann Homan, and Bryant Homan. He is additionally survived by his future great-grandchild, Eloise Ivy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albano Simas and Lillian Ferris.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 18 at from 12-1:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 18 at 1:00 PM. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery in Middletown, RI.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.

Additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.