A man about town, bon vivant, artist and interior designer, gourmet cook and friend to many Newporters, John Peter Sawicki passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 after a long battle with leukemia. Born in Bronx, NY and raised in Whitestone, NY, he was a graduate of Parson School of Design where he majored in Fashion Design. John’s life was fully lived and influenced by living in New York, Paris and his chosen, Newport. Always gracious and kind, a gentle soul, he was always ready for fun and adventure. John possessed a cheerful wit and elegant flair which graced many jazz performances at Greenvale Vineyards and Newport Charity fund-raising events. He is known for wearing only white shirts, his beautiful white hair, and his elaborate Halloween costumes, which included Captain Morgan and the Devil himself.

In his last employment as Concierge of the private club at the Newport Marriott Hotel, he won Employee of the Year for his charm savior faire and dedication. Over the years John has been an integral part of the Island Moving Company, lending his time and artistic talents, creating scenery and costumes to enhance its beauty and presentation. For many years he served as flower arranger and designer for Zabriskie Memorial Church of Saint John the Evangelist in Newport creating beautiful altar designs and elegant vignettes, and served as an acolyte and subdeacon for the church as well.

He leaves many friends he considered dear in Newport and New York and is survived by his sisters, Stephanie Sawicki of Newport and Eileen Arena and her husband, Floyd Arena, of Cumming, GA

Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, June 4 from 4:00-7:00pm at Hambly Funeral Home, 30 Red Cross Ave, Newport. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 5 at 11:00am in the Church of St. John the Evangelist, Poplar and Washington St, Newport. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Church https://saintjohns-newport.org/sjegiving/ or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital https://www.stjude.org/ or Leukemia Society https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate

