Edith Lynnette Albert, nee Bolton passed away peacefully in her sleep June 23rd in a local hospital. Born August 22, 1932 in New London, CT to Harold Bolton, Sr. and Marion Burdick, Edith was the eldest of four children. She married Joseph John Albert on April 24, 1954, becoming step-mother to three children. Their union was subsequently blessed with four more children.

Edith was pre-deceased by her parents, husband, and son Raymond (Jennifer) Albert. She is survived by children James Albert, Mary (Bill) Ferris, Donald (Ruth) Albert, John (Nancy) Albert, Joseph (Laura) Albert Jr., Richard (Jennifer) Albert, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the North Stonington Bible Church, 100 Jeremy Hill Road, North Stonington, CT on June 28th at 4PM.

