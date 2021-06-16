Dr. Adrian “George” Ringer, age 86, of Newport, Rhode Island, formerly of Paget, Bermuda, passed away on June 13, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Paula (Oatway) Ringer.



George was born in Slough, England to the late George Kenneth and Kathleen Gertrude (Ripley) Ringer. He was educated at the University of Birmingham and later in Liverpool. He was granted a Fellowship in Radiology and began his career in radiology. In 1969, he moved to Bermuda where he enjoyed a 31 year career as a Radiologist at King Edward VII Memorial Hospital. During his tenure, he assisted in bringing much of the technology in his field to the Bermuda community.

Upon his retirement, he began spending summers in Newport, RI, enjoying the view of the harbor and being close to the ocean. Throughout his life, George loved time near the water, and was an avid photographer capturing his children in action, beautiful vistas, and documenting his travels in Europe and North America.



George is survived by his wife Paula Ringer of Newport, three children, Karen Marie Amos and her husband Scott of Bermuda, George K. Ringer and his wife Jaleen of Seattle, WA, and Matthew A. Ringer of Bermuda, three grandchildren, Kelsey, Devon, and Daniel; two step-daughters Andrea Lee Hayward and Debora Lee Hayward, both of North Carolina, a sister in law Maureen Bracco of Savannah, GA and brother in law Derek Oatway of Nairobi, Kenya, and many nieces and nephews.



A Mass will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11:00 AM in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Newport.



Burial will be private.



Memorial donations may be made to Lifespan Cancer Institute, Development Office, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901.