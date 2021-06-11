On Saturday, June 12 at 5pm, the Newport International Polo Series will host the annual Newport Cup. The rivalrous match between the next generation of stars against seasoned veterans with decades of experience on the polo grounds of storied Glen Farm.

The Hotshots enter the game with an overconfident 103 goals to the Masters’ 95, as they came of age in the last edition in the history of this match-up. The Masters are unlikely to acquiesce, as they fight to add to their tally of four wins against the Hotshot’s six.

“This match showcases up and coming talent” says Polo Series Founder and Masters player Dan Keating in a statement. “The Masters will utilize stealth and cunning plays to overcome the high intensity and talent of the Hotshots”.

Catie Reed, finishing up her sophomore year of High School, and co-captain of her interscholastic polo team, will be the youngest player on Saturday. She balances her youthful energy with years of practice. Watching Catie’s development as a polo player “has been nothing short of incredible” says Keating.

The fearless Hotshots are breaming with enthusiasm as Catie will be joined by Mia Purdom, Cole Kinsella, and Cody Labbe to round out the 2021 Hotshot Team.

Having played polo since before any of the Hotshots were born, Dan Keating himself will be accompanied by Dave Bullis, Roger Souto, and Peter Friedman on the Masters team.

Spectators are encouraged to don the tradition Newport red and white to support both teams in the Newport Cup, and qualify for the Stella Artois Best In Show contest. Those whose picnics are decked out in red and white will be eligible to win a customized prize and enjoy a Jumbotron moment of fame.

Pavilion, Tailgate, Chalet tickets to witness the fight for the silver prize are sold out, but Standby seating options are available at Gametime, 5PM at the Main Gate, first come first serve. Lawn tickets are sold online and at the gates. Pavilion upgrades will be available after the first chukker, with an entry purchase of Lawn seating.

The International Polo Grounds are located on the acreage of Glen Farm, 250 Linden Lane (off Route 138) in Portsmouth, RI, only minutes from Newport’s bustling harbor. This bucolic setting along the East passage of Aquidneck Island, enjoys a moderating coastal effect in summer for pleasurable afternoon polo spectating throughout the summer. The property is the last 100 acres of a pre-colonial settlement from the 1600’s that became the Town of Portsmouth’s original gentlemen’s farm, an 800-acre manorial estate established during a Gilded Age movement of retreat from the high life into pastoral country acres.

Its classical 19th century stone barns and its park-like grounds were rehabilitated by Polo Series founder, Dan Keating in the early ‘90’s and continue to thrive as an equestrian & community recreational property, and home of the Polo Series. Read about its restoration.

“Our sponsors have been with us since the beginning. Without their support, the Series would not be as extensive as it is,” explains Dan Keating, Polo Series founder.