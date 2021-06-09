The Bermuda Race Organizing Committee (BROC) has published the official Notice of Race for the second attempt at the 52nd running of the 635-mile Bermuda Race. (The 2020 race was cancelled due to the impact of the pandemic.)

According to event organizers, as many as 200 entries are expected to start the race on June 17, 2022, and the race’s SailGate entry system will be open on June 18, 2021, one year ahead of time. Captains with accounts already set up in SailGate will be able to update their profile information in advance of next Friday, but all entrants will be able to begin their entry applications in earnest on the 18th.

Entry fees are similar to 2020, with discounts offered for early entry. In addition, due to the good will of several race vendors who passed on contracted fees from 2020 to 2022, the BROC is able to provide 2022 entrants full credit for deposits paid by entrants for the 2020 race. Captains will find credits reflected in their current SailGate accounts (click here for credit detail).

“We appreciate the efforts of our sponsors and vendors to support this race through the challenges of the pandemic,” says Somers Kempe, BROC chairman in a statement, “and we look forward to welcoming a large fleet of first timers and Gulf Stream veterans for the 52nd ‘Thrash to the Onion Patch’ next June.”

Nearly all sponsors from 2020 have committed to sponsoring the race again, and new sponsors have come aboard, too. The BROC recently posted a “sponsor guide” for any others interested.

The Bermuda Race fleet leaves Newport’s East Passage to start the 2018 Race. Dan Nerney photo



Entry Webinar, June 15, 1200 EDT

Both prospective and committed competitors are invited to register for next week’s race webinar “How to Enter the Newport Bermuda Race.” The one-hour Zoom meeting will cover the basics of using the SailGate system and provide Q&A opportunities. (Note that the starting time for the webinar has been moved from 1900 to 1200 EDT; a recorded version will be available subsequently through the website.)



Entries will continue to be accepted until April 3, 2022.