By Zach Letson – Newport Gulls Team Publicist / Press Release

Newport (1-0) used a fantastic performance from starter Brandyn Garcia to top Valley (0-1) on opening night of the 2021 NECBL season.

Garcia looked calm and comfortable in his Gulls debut, pitching 5.1 innings and completely keeping the Blue Sox off the scoreboard. The Quinnipiac lefty struck out nine.

Newport wasted no time in getting Garcia run support. An RBI groundout in the top of the first from second baseman Joe Fortin got the Gulls their first run of the season. The URI product came through again in the third, leading the inning off with a double down the right field line before coming around to score. The two-bagger was the game’s lone extra base hit.

The Gulls tacked on two more in the fifth courtesy of center fielder Conor Kiely, who laced a two-out single in the fifth inning to make it 6-0. It was a night to remember for the Newport bats, which recorded 13 hits, led by first baseman Cal Parrillo’s 3 for 5 night.

That’s all the Gulls’ bullpen needed. Peter Sakellaris was the first Newport arm in relief. The Hokies sidewinder went three innings for the Gulls, working out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth. Fellow Virginia Tech arm Grant Umberger closed the door with a scoreless ninth.

Newport is back in action tomorrow at Cardines Field for the first time in 669 days. The Gulls take on the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (1-0) at 6:35 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. for Newport Hospital Opening Night.

Editor’s Note – Tonight’s home opener at Cardines has been cancelled due to rain.