With summer almost in full swing, and many businesses opening with scaled back or restrictions lifted altogether, it’s time everyone looked their best after a pandemic-induced hibernation.

I visited Don’s Barber Lounge on Canal Street in Westerly recently to remove the mop that took over my scalp. There’s an old-time feel inside with overstuffed leather chairs, a couple of local newspapers and lots of magazines to read, as well as a couple of large-screen televisions and plenty of sports memorabilia on the wall. The wide front windows also offer a great view of crowds perusing the neighboring shops in downtown Westerly.

This trip was on a crowded weekday with a mostly older group that kept to themselves, but I’ve been in on weekends when various games have been on one TV and an action or gangster movie on another, and spirited discussions taking place between generations of guys with otherwise little in common. It reminds me a lot of the barber shop at the end of my street when I was a kid.

Just like that shop, these barbers take their time and don’t get flustered if there is a crowd in the shop. Both take requests or make suggestions depending on the customer’s preference, and each is adept at knowing if the customer in the chair wants to talk a while or just be left alone- and they both give great haircuts. That’s the true art of being a great barber. I had him cut it short, but I have a high school reunion coming up later this summer, so I’ll probably stop in again before that.

They only accept cash, but there is an ATM on the premises. However, I can attest that the last place that cut my hair charged me almost twice as much, and usually only had Ellen on a tiny television. I’m pretty certain I’ll never go anywhere else for a haircut again.

More to do in southern RI…

Also, some things to put on your “to-do” list this summer… start with Friday nights at Frosty Drew Observatory in Charlestown at Ninigret Park. They have a stargazing program that runs through the summer, they ask people to start arriving by 6:30 pm, if they get more than 250 attendees, some participants could be asked to wait and let in on a rolling basis. It is kid-friendly and there is a $5 suggested donation. Check out the website for more information: https://frostydrew.org/events.dc/show/event-1124/

Another summerlong program put on by the Misquamicut Beach Association are movies and live-streamed concerts at the Misquamicut Drive-In on weekend nights throughout the summer (Fri, Sat, Sun.) For full details, check out their website for a fun night of “old school,” movie fun. https://www.mbadrivein.com/

And this Saturday night, EWF the Earth Wind & Fire Tribute band is playing the Courthouse Center for the Arts in Kingston, 3481 Kingstown Rd., from 8-11 pm with tickets going for $32 and $40.

So, before you head out this weekend, get a haircut and look your best, it’s the least you can do.