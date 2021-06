Fans flocked to the Greenwich Odeum Friday, June 25th for an in-person show with pop star Tiffany. No longer just a teen idol, Tiffany rocked her band through a set of covers and originals including her hit “I Think We’re Alone Now.”

Due to COVID, it was an intimate show, with about 100 dedicated fans in attendance. Good news though, the Odeum will increase to full capacity in July!

Concert Photographer Rick Farrell was there to catch all the action! Check out his pics below.