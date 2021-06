The Columbus Theatre in Providence announced Friday that they plan to re-open in August. The venue, known for its support of independent bands and artists, is putting together a full slate of concerts, film, and comedy.

Upcoming events include indie-rock legends Yo La Tenga on September 18th, Buck Meek (of Big Thief) on November 3rd, and Puddles Pity Party on December 18th. More shows are expected to be announced soon.

Check the Columbus Theatre Facebook page here for upates.