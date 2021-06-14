In an effort to better prepare high school Career & Technical Education (CTE) students for college-level English and Math while still in high school, the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) today announced that it has developed a free, two-week Summer Readiness Program with a focus on reading, writing, and math.

Funded through a federal Perkins STEM-Plus Grant, the Summer Readiness Program was developed by CCRI’s Math and English professors in recognition that the COVID pandemic has created what many refer to as the “Year of Lost Learning.” The Summer Readiness Program, July 12-15 and July 19-22, will be delivered virtually to academically prepare high school students to pursue a higher education degree.

High school CTE students will receive focused instruction in college-readiness core English and Math curricula. At the start and end of the course, the ACCUPLACER placement exam will be administered to students with the intention of improving scores, thereby allowing students to more quickly enroll in college-level English and Math courses while still enrolled in high school through the state’s dual and concurrent enrollment programs.

The program is open to all incoming CTE high school juniors and seniors enrolled at any of the state’s CTE programs. For more information or to receive an application, interested students should email SummerReadiness@ccri.edu.