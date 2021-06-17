via International Tennis Hall of Fame/ Hall of Fame Open

Pro tennis is set to return to Newport, Rhode Island next month for the Hall of Fame Open, which will feature an exciting player field including 2019 finalist Alexander Bublik, 2018 Champion Steve Johnson, doubles major champion Jack Sock, and a compelling mix of Tour veterans and rising stars. Bublik, currently ranked world No. 39, comes to Newport off a stellar run into the doubles final at the French Open. He tops a strong player field that features five Americans inside the ATP Tour’s top 100, along with a compelling mix of Newport veterans and bright young talent from around the globe.



“The International Tennis Hall of Fame is thrilled to welcome players and fans back to the Hall of Fame Open in 2021,” said Tournament Director Brewer Rowe. “After last year’s hiatus, we are ready to host the kickoff to the summer season of pro tennis in the US and to welcome the ATP Tour back to Newport.

Photo provided by Hall of Fame Open

“We are working closely with the ATP Tour and the State of Rhode Island to host the event in a healthy and safe manner for all involved and for our local community. We are looking forward to a great week of tennis and to crowning champions on the historic Hall of Fame grass courts”, stated Rowe, who is marking his first year as Tournament Director. International Tennis Hall of Fame CEO Todd Martin, who has served as Tournament Director since 2015, is now in the role of Tournament Chairman.



The Hall of Fame Open will be held July 11 – 18, 2021. Fans will be able to see world-class pro tennis all week and top it all off with an incredible weekend of celebration at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Hosted directly after Wimbledon, the tournament kicks off the US Open Series, as the first pro event in the United States for the summer season. Tickets are on sale now on HallofFameOpen.com/tickets, including more seats than ever before available in under shaded cover.



Bublik is Back

Details on the tournament player field are available now on HallofFameOpen.com.



Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik, who reached the 2019 Hall of Fame Open final in his Newport debut, returns for 2021. A rising star on Tour known for electrifying trick shots, Bublik has seen a breakthrough season so far that includes a 19-14 singles record and a run to the doubles final at the French Open with countryman Andrey Golubev.

Since the 2019 Hall of Fame Open, Bublik has reached the finals of three additional Tour events, including two this year at Antalya and Singapore. He’s also won three out of his last four meetings with top-10 players since 2020, with victories over Gael Monfils, Matteo Berrettini, and Alexander Zverev.

Two Wild Cards Awarded, More to Come

Two of the Hall of Fame Open’s wild cards have been awarded to Americans Jack Sock and William Blumberg. Sock has been awarded the first wild card to the main draw, with two more to be announced. NCAA tennis standout Blumberg receives the first of two wild cards into the qualifying rounds.

Sock brings a decorated resume to Newport in his fifth Hall of Fame Open appearance. A three-time major champion in doubles, Sock owns four ATP singles titles and 14 doubles titles. He is a two-time Olympic medalist, having won gold in mixed doubles with Bethanie Mattek-Sands and bronze in doubles with Steve Johnson, both at the 2016 Rio Games. Sock is a two-time Hall of Fame Open semifinalist, reaching the penultimate round in both 2014 and 2015.

“I’m excited to return to the Hall of Fame Open in 2021,” stated Sock. “The International Tennis Hall of Fame is an incredible venue for grass court tennis and it’s always an honor to play in an environment with so much history. I want to thank Tournament Director Brewer Rowe for this opportunity, and I can’t wait to see the Newport fans again in July.”

Blumberg, a Greenwich, Conn. native, was a five-year standout at the University of North Carolina. A five-time All-American in both singles and doubles, he is the recipient of several notable Intercollegiate Tennis Association awards, including the 2020 ITA Senior Player of the Year Award.

American Stars & Global Competitors

The Hall of Fame Open’s main draw features seven Americans, including 2018 champion Steve Johnson. Johnson will make his seventh Hall of Fame Open appearance, and owns four ATP titles in singles, with his most recent title coming in Newport. Tommy Paul, the nation’s fourth-highest ranked player and the current world No. 50 will make his Hall of Fame Open debut.

A Newport veteran, France’s Adrian Mannarino will play in his ninth-straight Hall of Fame Open. Currently ranked number 42 on the Tour, Mannarino captured a grass court title in 2019 and has reached the fourth round of Wimbledon three times (2014, 2017, 2018). Japan’s top-ranked player, Yoshihito Nishioka, who has made three quarterfinals this year will make his Hall of Fame Open debut. Additionally, Canadian Vasek Pospisil, winner of the 2014 Wimbledon doubles title with Jack Sock, returns to Newport for the third time.

Tickets & Info

Plus, seats in the shade now available!

Tickets for the Hall of Fame Open are on sale now at halloffameopen.com/tickets. Shaded East and West Box seats remain available for all days of tennis action. Enshrinement Weekend ticket packages that include both the International Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony as well as celebratory dinners and special events are also available.



In planning for this year’s tournament, the International Tennis Hall of Fame is working closely with the State of Rhode Island and the ATP Tour, and will abide by all health and safety protocols put in place by those institutions. It is anticipated that health and safety policies will continue to evolve until closer to the event. The website HallofFameOpen.com will be kept updated current with COVID-related policies and all ticketholders will be emailed prior to the tournament with the latest updates.