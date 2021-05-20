The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille is celebrating its five-year anniversary.

“We would like to thank our Gulf Stream family for an amazing five years,” said owners Chef Michael “Sully” Sullivan, Reada Evans and Joe Murphy in a statement. “Each and every one of our patrons have helped us make this dream come true. We appreciate the support and look forward to many more fabulous years to come!”

Housed in an original Quonset Hut, built in 1942 as part of the US Navy’s PT-Boat Training Center at Melville, the space was converted into a restaurant over 30 years ago and began operation as The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille on May 23, 2016. The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille recently unveiled its new Raw Bar, is in the process of renovating its dog-friendly outdoor patio to be a three-season space, and unveiled its new Summer menu, which features several new dishes, along with popular favorites.

“Our creative menu offers coastal cooking with a New England Twist – taking delicious recipes from regions along the Gulf Stream, adding our own New England style and offering them to you. We use only the highest quality products, locally sourced and organic when possible. All of our dishes are house-made with the freshest ingredients and we proudly support our local farmers and fishermen.”

The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille is currently open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11:30 am to 8:00 pm on weekdays and Sundays, and 11:30 am to 9:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays (hours will expand after Memorial Day). The main dining room, indoor bar and dog-friendly outdoor deck and bar provide stunning sunset and water views. Guests can enjoy Live Music every Friday and Saturday from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and Sundays from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Free transient dockage is available for boaters.

For more information, menus and directions, visit gulfstreambar.com.