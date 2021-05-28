Live music is back this weekend. Check out a few suggestions and get out there and support your favorite local artists!

Friday: Rising country star and RI native Charlie Marie returns to Askew in Providence for an album release party. Critics and fans are loving her new album Ramble On – check out her live show with support from Ian O’Neil and Matt York. Details here.

Friday: Legendary singer-songwriter Tom Rush returns to the Narrows Center in Fall River. Check out our interview with Tom from last Fall here. Details about the Narrows show here.

Friday: Deadhead alert! The Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket has the Garcia Project with special guests Maria Muldaur & Greg Anton performing classic Jerry Garcia Band set lists from the 70’s, 80’s & 90’s. Details here.

Saturday: Sax great Greg Abate plays Chan’s “Egg Rolls Jazz and Blues” with his Super Quartet Tim Ray on piano, John Lockwood on bass and Mark Walker on drums. You’ll hear selections from his critically acclaimed new release Magic Dance: The Music of Kenny Barron. Details here.

Saturday: Rock out with The American Who at the Rathskeller in Charlestown with an early show beginning around 3PM. Details here.

Saturday: The Chris Monti Band returns to Nick-A-Nees, the world’s greatest dive bar in Providence for an outdoor show. Details here.

Saturday: Julie Rhodes and the Quahogs play outdoors at the Pumphouse Music Works in Peacedale. Details here.