NEWPORT, R.I. – The Preservation Society of Newport County will open Marble House and the gardens and grounds of The Elms, beginning Friday, May 28, just in time for the start of Memorial Day weekend.

The Breakers and Green Animals Topiary Garden are both already open daily. The Garden Café in The Breakers Welcome Center will also open May 28, providing self-serve food and drink options for guests.

Opening the grounds only at The Elms will allow guests to enjoy the historic landscape as part of the Society’s “Stroll the Gardens & Grounds” package. Beginning June 19, The Elms house will be open daily. At that point, the Preservation Society will have four properties open for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“What a great occasion it will be to have four of our properties available again for people to visit,” said Trudy Coxe, CEO and Executive Director of the Preservation Society, which owns and operates 11 historic properties. “This will be a major milestone for us as we continue to rebound from the steep decline in tourism that happened in 2020.”

