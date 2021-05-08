That’s it, go out and enjoy the first week of relaxed restrictions since we were forced into pandemic rules in the Spring of 2020.

I just got back from the South County Famer’s Market, which has switched from its Winter iteration of Saturday hours to the Summer version that opens from 3:30-7:30 pm on Friday afternoons at the same location at the Lazy K Ranch. It’s located at 71 Beaver River Rd. in West Kingston, I’ve written about it before, plenty of locally grown food, and products, a good place to support local business people. So please keep it in mind in the future if you’re nearby. Below is a list of local brewers and wineries we’ve reviewed in the past and you should visit if you get the chance this weekend while you’re out and want to spend locally:

Grey Sail Brewery, 63 Canal St., Westerly. https://greysailbrewing.com/ and for indoor seating, check their website and call ahead. Plenty of outdoor seating.

Rejects Brewery, 124 Aquidneck Ave., Middletown, https://www.rejectsbeerco.com/ outdoor seating, with indoor seating available as well. Check out their website and call. Saturday Noon-9pm. Check Sunday hours.

Whalers Brewing Co., 1174 Kingstown Rd., S. Kingstown, https://whalers.com/ they open at 11:30 am both Sat. and Sun. for indoor seating and are dog-friendly.

Langworthy Farm Winery, 308 Shore Rd., Westery, (401) 322-7791 http://www.langworthyfarm.com/thewinery.html, and they are open 12-5 pm this weekend.

Gooseneck Vineyards, 4 Brown St., Wickford, (401) 294-4289 https://www.gooseneckvineyards.com/ and they are open 12-6 pm this weekend.

And if you’re doing home improvements this weekend, don’t feel the need to visit a big box store, visit the local hardware store. Jerry’s in Narragansett comes to mind; as do Adler’s in Providence and Durfee’s in Cranston. Most times you’ll get a better service, a lot faster in the smaller stores than waiting around in a cavern-like aisle in a giant warehouse type store. And the dollars you spend there, don’t get sent to a corporate office in some faraway state.

So, go out and have fun this weekend, you’ve been cooped up long enough!