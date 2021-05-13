Scott Sawyer, 58, of Johnston, Rhode Island, passed away on May 9, 2021 at Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence.
Scott was born July 6, 1962, in Lewiston, ME to the late Fred Sawyer Jr. and Jaqueline (Blais) Speicher.
Scott is survived by his mother, Jacqueline Speicher, and his siblings; Fred Sawyer of Portsmouth, Kevin Speicher of Cranston, Laurie Bailey of Cranston, and Vickie Sawyer of Texas. He is also survived by his loving longtime companion Louise Lussier.
Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 11 am-2:00 pm in Connors Funeral Home 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth, RI.
