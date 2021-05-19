Rudolph Anthony Carruba, 90, of Middletown, RI passed away on May 13, 2021.

He was born in Centerville, PA on October 3, 1930 to Ralph and Pasquelina (Montana) Semprevivo.

Rudy was raised in PA until he embarked on his military career in the U.S. Air Force, specializing in the engineering of missile guidance systems. Rudy served in the; 365th A.F. Indoctrination Wing, Sampson AFB , Geneva , NY, the 338th Technical Training Wing, Keesler AFB, Biloxi, MS, the 506th Strategic Fighter Wing at Tinker AFB in Oklahoma City, OK, the 504th Aviation Squadron and Armed Forces Special Weapons Project, Sandia AFB, Albuquerque,NM and the 506th Strategic Fighter Wing, Dow AFB, Bangor, ME.

Following his retirement from the military, Rudy became a Sonar and Radar Specialist for Raytheon Corporation. He transferred to the Submarine Division in Portsmouth, RI while settling his family in Middletown. Rudy retired as a Systems Integration Manager.

Known to his family as Dad, Gramps and grandpa Rudy. He was a remarkable family man. He will best be remembered for his no-nonsense attitude and generous heart. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and boating. He also loved music and loved to sing.

Rudy is predeceased by his loving wife, Marjorie Ann Carruba and his eldest son, Mark Carruba. He is survived by his two sons; Christopher Carruba and his wife Diane, of Portsmouth, Michael Carruba of Middletown and his daughter Catherine Carruba, of Middletown. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren; Chris Jr., Jennifer, Victoria, Lisa, Jason, David, Jenna, and Hayden, and 3 great grandchildren; Kylie-Rae, Jacob and Sam, and 1 great great grandchild, Raelyn.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday May 23, 2021 from 4-7 pm in Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport.

Burial will be private.