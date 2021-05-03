Phyllis Brooks, 94, passed away on April 29, 2021. She was the wife of the late Leon Brooks.

Phyllis was born in Colon, Panama.



Mrs. brooks was a housekeeper, and Operating Room Technician at the Newport Hospital, where she worked for over 20 years. She was a devout Jehovah Witness. She loved to cook and feed her family and friends.

She is survived by 4 children: Alphonso Timpson-Brooks, Gail Elizabeth Brooks, Delano Joseph brooks and Linda Marie Brooks. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and is preceded in death by her son Leon Brooks Jr.

Calling hours will be held on Friday May 7, 29021 from 4-7 pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway in Newport.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the RI Food Bank 200 Niantic Avenue Providence, RI 02907 or to the Boys and Girls Club of Newport County 95 Church Street Newport, RI 02840