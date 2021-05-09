Minnie Parker, 91, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away at home, as was her fervent wish, on May 8, 2021.

She was the loving wife of the late Leonard A. Parker for 57 years.

Minnie was born in Freetown, MA, to the late Boaventura and Joaquina (Gomes) Francisco.

Minnie worked as a nurse in the Taunton State Hospital for 25 years. She sang as a member of the choir at St. Anthony’s Church in Portsmouth and was a loyal congregant for over 50 years. Minnie was a beloved aunt and dear friend to countless.

Minnie is survived by many nieces and nephews, lifelong friends, and her dearest neighbors on Common Fence Point. Her favorite color was blue. She was a faithful prayer warrior for friends and loved ones and a devoted servant to God.

Minnie was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard A. Parker, her parents, Boaventura and Joaquina Francisco, her sisters, Benvinda Offley, Florence Green, and Mary Gonsalves, and her brother, Charles Costa.

Special thanks to her wonderful caregivers from Bayada and Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice of Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, starting with public visitation from 8:30-9:30 AM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM in St. Anthony’s Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

Memorial donations may be made in Minnie’s name to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 406 W 34th St., Kansas City, MO 64111, or to St. Anthony’s Church, 2836 East Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871.