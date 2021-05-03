Julia Georgianna Morgan, 91 of Newport Rhode Island, affectionately known as “Bowie”, passed away peacefully at Newport Hospital on April 30, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Julia was born in Fall River, MA on November 28, 1929 to the late Francisco and Georgianna Mello.

Julia was the beloved and devoted wife of Ralph E. Morgan, to whom she was married to for 70 wonderful years. Julia attended Newport Schools and graduated from The Fall River School of Beauty in 1950. Julia’s true passion in life was her family. Along with her husband, she raised four children while working out of her home as a beautician. She also held positions as a teacher’s aide for Special Need Children at Underwood School and as a housekeeper for Salve Regina University. Later in life her focus was being “Bowie”, the dedicated, loving and nurturing VoVo to her four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She along with her husband, had an influential role in their upbringing, taking care of all of them daily as their parents went off to work. The comfort this gave her own children cannot be overstated and we are eternally grateful. Her reward is the unbreakable bond she had with all her grandchildren that will live on forever in their hearts.

Julia loved the beach, spending endless days down at Third Beach with her kids and her best friend, the late Lorraine Roggero. She later transitioned to Gooseberry Beach with her grandchildren and wintered in Florida with her husband and sister Linda. There they enjoyed many fun filled days together relaxing and enjoying the fruits of their labor. She loved to camp, spend endless hours in the kitchen as well as entertaining family and friends on holidays and other special occasions. Nowhere did she have as much fun than at the Casino’s where she loved to sit and play those slot machines. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 she had not been able to attend over the last year. When she found out she could bet football this past Thanksgiving she was all in, culminating in a big win on Super Bowl Sunday. Bingo was another huge passion in her life which brought out her competitive nature. If she didn’t win by the third game, you could see it all over her face.

As devoted as she was to her family she was almost as equally devoted to the other love of her life, her church. Julia was a lifelong communicant of Jesus Saviour Church where she participated in The Holy Rosary Sodality, was a member of the Annual Bizarre Committee, a Holy Ghost Feast member and would always volunteer her time at numerous church events. She could always be found each year making clam cakes and fries at the annual bizarre held each summer. Julia was devoted to the Holy Spirit and loved hosting the “Crown” at her home welcoming members of the community to pray the rosary

She was also a member of the Vasco Da Gama, Edward King Senior Center, and the Red Hat Ladies. She volunteered at the Newport Hospital and St. Claire’s Nursing home doing patients hair to make their day a little brighter.

Besides her husband, Julia is survived by her four children. Ralph E. Morgan Jr. of Newport, Bruce W. Morgan (Deb Wahl) of North Kingston, Sandra M. Curtis (David) of Middletown and Frank Kelly-Morgan (Anthony) of Reston Va. She also leaves her grandchildren, Anne Mahoney, Morgan, Taylor and Michael Curtis and her great grandchildren Trent and Troy Sotelo. Additionally, she is survived by her brother, John Mello and his wife Maria of Middletown, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank, Joseph, William, Alfred, Frank Jr. and her sisters Deolinda, Mary and Irene.

The family would also like to thank Home and Hospice of Portsmouth, R.I. The second-floor hospital staff at Newport Hospital, Mary Ann Hastings, Janice Sullivan ,Dr. J. Parameswaran and Debbie Krones for their tremendous care and loving support during the final days of Julia’s life. The family is already missing her Portuguese biscuit, her rice pudding, her sweet bread and spicy spaghetti and meatballs, as well as her huge loving heart!!

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, 5th of May 2021 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway Newport. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 6th at 9:30 am at Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway Newport. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Saint Vincent de Paul fund 1 Vernon Avenue, Newport Rhode Island.