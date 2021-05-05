Herbert A. Rego, age 89, formerly of Freeborn Street, Portsmouth, died on May 1, 2021 in Florida. He was the husband of the late Lorraine Rego for 54 years until her death in 2008.

Herbert was born in Portsmouth, to the late Joseph and Mary Simas Rego. He attended school and grew up in Portsmouth. He was a U.S. Marine, and served during the Korean War, and a longtime member of St. Anthony’s Church, serving on the Council. He was a volunteer with the original Portsmouth Volunteer Firefighters and later became a member of the Portsmouth Firefighters Association, retiring as a Lieutenant. For many years he maintained Kennedy Park.

Herbert is survived by a niece, three nephews and several cousins.

Calling hours will be held on May 25 from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 pm in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.

Funeral services will be held on May 26 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Anthony’s Church, East Main Rd, Portsmouth. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Portsmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 2300 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.