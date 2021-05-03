Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Job Opportunities Available In Newport County
Newport Marriott hiring for the season, will host a job fair on May 4
Looking for a new job or career? Newport Marriott is hiring for the upcoming season and will host a job fair on Tuesday, May 4 from 11 am to 2 pm. […]
- 7-Eleven – Store Leader
- AAA Northeast – Sales Associate
- A Market – Cashier Associate
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Housekeeping Attendant
- Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
- American Dream Clean – Cleaning Associate
- Applebee’s – Carside To-Go Specialist
- Applied Training Solutions – Linux System Integrator – Navy ACT
- Aramark – District Manager- Higher Education
- Balfour Beatty – Residential Maintenance Technician- Level III
- BankNewport – Retail Operations Internship
- Bar & Board Newport Bistro – Host
- Barnes & Noble – Barista/Cafe Server – Part-Time
- Bayberry Garden – Food Runner
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Full Time) Membership Sales Ambassador Job
- Blackstone Caterers – Dishwasher/Salad Prep
- Blue Wave Car Wash – Car Wash Line Attendant
- BMW of Newport – BMW PRODUCT GENIUS
- Bowen’s Wharf – Parking Lot Attendant
- Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Program Assistant – Kids Clubhouse / Licensed Childcare, Youth Counselor, Athletics Director – Full Time, Lifeguard – Summer Camp, Facilities Assistant, Front Desk Administrative Assistant. Lifeguard
- Brick Alley Pub- Kitchen Assistant, Line or Prep Cook
- Camp North Star Marine – Lifeguards and Water Ski Boat Drivers at Sleepaway Camp in M…
- Castle Hill Inn – FRONT DESK AGENT @ CASTLE HILL INN
- CDW – NAVY SMIT Opportunities with CDW
- Chipotle Mexican Grill – Crew Member
- City of Newport – Seasonal Employment
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, Sushi Chefs, Receivers, Servers, Shuckers. Apply in person
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Assistant Manager
- Cory Silken PHotography – Gallery Sales Associate
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
- Cupcake Charlie’s – Baker & Cake Decorator
- CVS Health Retail – Operations Manager
- CyberCoders – Golf Course Construction Superintendent
- D’Angelo’s – Team Member
- Davey Tree – Landscape Technician
- Dish – Field In-Home Solutions Technician
- Dollar Tree – OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
- Dunkin’ – Crew Member
- EBCAP – Teacher Assistant Float, Head Start East Providence
- Embrace Home Loans – Mortgage Loan Associate
- FatFace – Retail Sales Associate
- FM Global – Business Intelligence Analyst
- Follett Corporation – Seasonal Retail Team Member – Salve Regina University Bookst…
- FOODLOVE MARKET OPEN HOUSE – EXPEDITOR/RUNNER, PACKER, & RECEIVER, CASHIER, CLERK (DELI/PRODUCE/STOCK/GROCERY), BARISTA, COOK, PREP, SUSHI CHEF, BAKER, DISHWASHER, PORTER
- Freaky Burrito – Counter Help (email laurie@surfclubnewport.com)
- Gap – Lead – Merchandising
- Gas Lamp Grille – Server/Wait Staff
- Genesis Healthcare – Social Worker (Part Time)
- Giusto – Cocktail Servers
- Gurney’s – Barista
- Hall Of Fame Museum Store – Retail Sales Associates
- Hammetts Hotel – Room Attendant-Hammetts Hotel
- HFM Realty – Real Estate Agent
- HopeHealth – Palliative Care Nurse Practitioner (part-time)
- Hotel Viking – Front Desk Agent
- IDC – Banquet Barback
- Island Winde & Spirits – Cashier
- J2 Construct – Construction Project Manager with Procore Experience
- James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional
- JD Convenience – Cashier/Customer Service
- JP Morgan Chase Bank – Chase Wealth Management, Private Client Advisor – New Market…
- JSC Management Group – Team Member up to $15/hr! Leadership positions up to $20/hr!
- Kaffeology Cafe – Baristas
- Kilwins – Confectionary Chef
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Administrative Assistant
- Langway Toyota of Newport – Parts Counter Person
- Leidos – Engineering Tech II
- Lifespan – Unit Secretary
- Locust Hill – IT Specialist Jr
- Longwood Venues & Destinations – Client Concierge
- Looking Upwards – Service Coordinator
- Lululemon – Educator
- Malee’s – Retail Sales Associate
- Michaels – PT Cashier
- Middletown Public Schools – Custodian – 2nd Shift – Middletown High School (Anticipated…
- Mikel – TECHNICAL WRITER IV
- MILVETs – Linux System Integrator
- MKTG – Brand Educator – NEWPORT, RI
- Mokka Coffeehouse – Barista and counter person
- Napa Auto Parts – NAPA Auto Parts Middletown RI – Parts Professional
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Night Auditor- $18.75/hr Starting
- Newport Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram – Parts & Service Department Assistant
- Newport Country Club – Bartender
- Newport Creamery – Carryout Server
- Newport Lobster Shack – Now Hiring at Live Seafood Market, Full Time Job at Busy Newport Seafood Market
- Newport Marriott hiring for the season, will host a job fair on May 4, Host/Bus person/Food Runner (Guest Service Support Specialis…, Gym and Pool Attendant
- Newport Restaurant Group now hiring for 400 seasonal, part-time and full-time positions
- Newport Vineyards – Brewery server/bartender/host, Catering bartender/server, catering/banquet captain, tasting room bartender/server, line cook/prep cook, maintenance worker/housekeeper
- New York Yacht Club – Housekeepers @ New York Yacht Club
- Ninety Nine Restaurant – Full Time Line Cook
- OceanCliff I & II – Front Desk Agent
- Oceanside Family Dentistry – Dental Assistant
- Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center – Dental Front Desk Receptionist/Coder
- Pasta Beach Newport – Looking for Line Cooks – Pasta Beach Newport
- Paw Addict – NEWPORT retail clothing store
- PetScort – Pet Sitter
- Pizza Hollywood – Delivery Driver
- Planet Fitness – Club Manager
- Plumby’s – Kitchen Assistant, Line or Prep Cook
- Roehl Transport – Truck Driver
- Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm/Assisted Living
- Safe Harbor Marinas – Purchasing Assistant (Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard)
- Safran – Temporary Lay Up & Press Operator – 1st Shift – SCM NP
- Sally Beauty Supply – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
- Saltzman’s Watches – Sales Associates (email resumes to: richardw@saltzmans-watches.com or call to inquire (401) 841-0011.)
- Salve Regina University – Head Coach, Equestrian – Salve Regina University, Technical Support Specialist – Salve Regina University
- Sayer Rgan & Thayer – Paralegal/Legal Assistant
- Seasons – Cashier
- Sephora – Assistant Manager, Client Experience & Services
- Sherwin Williams – Sales Associate
- Shore Soap Company – Retail Sales Associate
- Sittercity – Regular Babysitter for 1 Child
- Solidifi – Escrow Compliance Specialist
- Specs Eyecare – Patient Care Coordinator
- Spinlock – Office Administrator
- Sprout & Lentil – Cashier/Phone and Customer Service
- SRBA – Bartender (Seasonal)
- Starbucks – Barista
- St. George’s School – Campus Safety Officer – (16 Hours Saturday and Sunday 11pm-7…
- St. Michael’s Country Day School – Theatre at St. Michael’s Camp Employment Opportunities
- Stoneacre Garden – Hostess $18 per hour
- Sunrun – Retail Solar Sales Associate
- Thames Street kitchen is seeking Line/prep cooks
- The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager
- The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
- The LFS Group – Retail Merchandiser
- The Mooring – PREP COOK @ THE MOORING SEAFOOD KITCHEN & BAR
- The Navy Exchange – Maintenance Worker
- The Newport Experience – Parking Attendant, Night Auditor, Banquet Bar Back
- The Paper Store – Sales Associate
- The Smoke House – DISHWASHER @ THE MOORING & THE SMOKE HOUSE
- Thor Solutions – Media Center Library Technician (NUWC)
- Thread True – Team Member
- Tina Stephens – Retail Selling Key Holder
- Trinity Management – Property Maintenance Technician
- UniFirst – Outside Sales Representative – Newport, RI
- United Community Impact Group – Teacher
- US Department of The Navy – ADMINISTRATIVE SUPPORT ASSISTANT (OA)
- US Wellness – US Wellness – Health and Biometric Screening Professionals (…
- Vanderbilt – Cooks wanted $18/hr + $1,500 Bonus in the 1st Year
- Vickers & Nolan Enterprises – MARDET Operations Officer
- Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club – Beverage Cart Attendant
- Waste Management – Helper/Laborer – Residential
- Wendy’s – Crew Member
- West Marine – Sales Associate
- X Corp Solutions – Administrative Assistant/Media Specialist
- Unknown – Summer Housekeeper
- Unknown – Full Time Cleaner 1st shift
- Unknown – Dockside Sales Manager – salary, commission and signing bonus
- Unknown – *** Fun Tour Guide position on the water with signing bonus ***
- Unknown – Great job opportunity
- Unknown – Server/Barista
