Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Job Opportunities Available In Newport County

  1. 7-Eleven – Store Leader
  2. AAA Northeast – Sales Associate
  3. A Market – Cashier Associate
  4. Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Housekeeping Attendant
  5. Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
  6. American Dream Clean – Cleaning Associate
  7. Applebee’s – Carside To-Go Specialist
  8. Applied Training Solutions – Linux System Integrator – Navy ACT
  9. Aramark – District Manager- Higher Education
  10. Balfour Beatty – Residential Maintenance Technician- Level III
  11. BankNewport – Retail Operations Internship
  12. Bar & Board Newport Bistro – Host
  13. Barnes & Noble – Barista/Cafe Server – Part-Time
  14. Bayberry Garden – Food Runner
  15. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Full Time) Membership Sales Ambassador Job
  16. Blackstone Caterers – Dishwasher/Salad Prep
  17. Blue Wave Car Wash – Car Wash Line Attendant
  18. BMW of Newport – BMW PRODUCT GENIUS
  19. Bowen’s Wharf – Parking Lot Attendant
  20. Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Program Assistant – Kids Clubhouse / Licensed Childcare, Youth Counselor, Athletics Director – Full Time, Lifeguard – Summer Camp, Facilities Assistant, Front Desk Administrative Assistant. Lifeguard
  21. Brick Alley Pub- Kitchen Assistant, Line or Prep Cook
  22. Camp North Star Marine – Lifeguards and Water Ski Boat Drivers at Sleepaway Camp in M…
  23. Castle Hill Inn – FRONT DESK AGENT @ CASTLE HILL INN 
  24. CDW – NAVY SMIT Opportunities with CDW
  25. Chipotle Mexican Grill – Crew Member
  26. City of Newport – Seasonal Employment
  27. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, Sushi Chefs, Receivers, Servers, Shuckers. Apply in person
  28. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Assistant Manager
  29. Cory Silken PHotography – Gallery Sales Associate
  30. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
  31. Cupcake Charlie’s – Baker & Cake Decorator
  32. CVS Health Retail – Operations Manager
  33. CyberCoders – Golf Course Construction Superintendent
  34. D’Angelo’s – Team Member
  35. Davey Tree – Landscape Technician
  36. Dish – Field In-Home Solutions Technician
  37. Dollar Tree – OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
  38. Dunkin’ – Crew Member
  39. EBCAP – Teacher Assistant Float, Head Start East Providence
  40. Embrace Home Loans – Mortgage Loan Associate
  41. FatFace – Retail Sales Associate
  42. FM Global – Business Intelligence Analyst
  43. Follett Corporation – Seasonal Retail Team Member – Salve Regina University Bookst…
  44. FOODLOVE MARKET OPEN HOUSE – EXPEDITOR/RUNNER, PACKER, & RECEIVER, CASHIER, CLERK (DELI/PRODUCE/STOCK/GROCERY), BARISTA, COOK, PREP, SUSHI CHEF, BAKER, DISHWASHER, PORTER
  45. Freaky Burrito – Counter Help (email laurie@surfclubnewport.com)
  46. Gap – Lead – Merchandising
  47. Gas Lamp Grille – Server/Wait Staff
  48. Genesis Healthcare – Social Worker (Part Time)
  49. Giusto – Cocktail Servers
  50. Gurney’s – Barista
  51. Hall Of Fame Museum Store – Retail Sales Associates
  52. Hammetts Hotel – Room Attendant-Hammetts Hotel
  53. HFM Realty – Real Estate Agent
  54. HopeHealth – Palliative Care Nurse Practitioner (part-time)
  55. Hotel Viking – Front Desk Agent
  56. IDC – Banquet Barback
  57. Island Winde & Spirits – Cashier
  58. J2 Construct – Construction Project Manager with Procore Experience
  59. James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional
  60. JD Convenience – Cashier/Customer Service
  61. JP Morgan Chase Bank – Chase Wealth Management, Private Client Advisor – New Market…
  62. JSC Management Group – Team Member up to $15/hr! Leadership positions up to $20/hr!
  63. Kaffeology Cafe – Baristas
  64. Kilwins – Confectionary Chef
  65. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Administrative Assistant
  66. Langway Toyota of Newport – Parts Counter Person
  67. Leidos – Engineering Tech II
  68. Lifespan – Unit Secretary
  69. Locust Hill – IT Specialist Jr
  70. Longwood Venues & Destinations – Client Concierge
  71. Looking Upwards – Service Coordinator
  72. Lululemon – Educator
  73. Malee’s – Retail Sales Associate
  74. Michaels – PT Cashier
  75. Middletown Public Schools – Custodian – 2nd Shift – Middletown High School (Anticipated…
  76. Mikel – TECHNICAL WRITER IV
  77. MILVETs – Linux System Integrator
  78. MKTG – Brand Educator – NEWPORT, RI
  79. Mokka Coffeehouse – Barista and counter person
  80. Napa Auto Parts – NAPA Auto Parts Middletown RI – Parts Professional
  81. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Night Auditor- $18.75/hr Starting
  82. Newport Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram – Parts & Service Department Assistant
  83. Newport Country Club – Bartender 
  84. Newport Creamery – Carryout Server
  85. Newport Lobster Shack – Now Hiring at Live Seafood MarketFull Time Job at Busy Newport Seafood Market
  86. Newport Marriott hiring for the season, will host a job fair on May 4Host/Bus person/Food Runner (Guest Service Support Specialis…Gym and Pool Attendant
  87. Newport Restaurant Group now hiring for 400 seasonal, part-time and full-time positions
  88. Newport Vineyards – Brewery server/bartender/host, Catering bartender/server, catering/banquet captain, tasting room bartender/server, line cook/prep cook, maintenance worker/housekeeper
  89. New York Yacht Club – Housekeepers @ New York Yacht Club
  90. Ninety Nine Restaurant – Full Time Line Cook
  91. OceanCliff I & II – Front Desk Agent
  92. Oceanside Family Dentistry – Dental Assistant
  93. Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center – Dental Front Desk Receptionist/Coder
  94. Pasta Beach Newport – Looking for Line Cooks – Pasta Beach Newport
  95. Paw Addict – NEWPORT retail clothing store
  96. PetScort – Pet Sitter
  97. Pizza Hollywood – Delivery Driver
  98. Planet Fitness – Club Manager
  99. Plumby’s – Kitchen Assistant, Line or Prep Cook
  100. Roehl Transport – Truck Driver
  101. Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm/Assisted Living
  102. Safe Harbor Marinas – Purchasing Assistant (Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard)
  103. Safran – Temporary Lay Up & Press Operator – 1st Shift – SCM NP
  104. Sally Beauty Supply – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
  105. Saltzman’s Watches – Sales Associates (email resumes to: richardw@saltzmans-watches.com or call to inquire (401) 841-0011.)
  106. Salve Regina University – Head Coach, Equestrian – Salve Regina University, Technical Support Specialist – Salve Regina University
  107. Sayer Rgan & Thayer – Paralegal/Legal Assistant
  108. Seasons – Cashier
  109. Sephora – Assistant Manager, Client Experience & Services
  110. Sherwin Williams – Sales Associate
  111. Shore Soap Company – Retail Sales Associate
  112. Sittercity – Regular Babysitter for 1 Child
  113. Solidifi – Escrow Compliance Specialist
  114. Specs Eyecare – Patient Care Coordinator
  115. Spinlock – Office Administrator
  116. Sprout & Lentil – Cashier/Phone and Customer Service
  117. SRBA – Bartender (Seasonal)
  118. Starbucks – Barista
  119. St. George’s School – Campus Safety Officer – (16 Hours Saturday and Sunday 11pm-7…
  120. St. Michael’s Country Day School – Theatre at St. Michael’s Camp Employment Opportunities
  121. Stoneacre Garden – Hostess $18 per hour
  122. Sunrun – Retail Solar Sales Associate
  123. Thames Street kitchen is seeking Line/prep cooks
  124. The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager
  125. The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
  126. The LFS Group – Retail Merchandiser
  127. The Mooring – PREP COOK @ THE MOORING SEAFOOD KITCHEN & BAR
  128. The Navy Exchange – Maintenance Worker
  129. The Newport Experience – Parking Attendant, Night Auditor, Banquet Bar Back
  130. The Paper Store – Sales Associate
  131. The Smoke House – DISHWASHER @ THE MOORING & THE SMOKE HOUSE
  132. Thor Solutions – Media Center Library Technician (NUWC)
  133. Thread True – Team Member
  134. Tina Stephens – Retail Selling Key Holder
  135. Trinity Management – Property Maintenance Technician
  136. UniFirst – Outside Sales Representative – Newport, RI
  137. United Community Impact Group – Teacher
  138. US Department of The Navy – ADMINISTRATIVE SUPPORT ASSISTANT (OA)
  139. US Wellness – US Wellness – Health and Biometric Screening Professionals (…
  140. Vanderbilt – Cooks wanted $18/hr + $1,500 Bonus in the 1st Year
  141. Vickers & Nolan Enterprises – MARDET Operations Officer
  142. Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club – Beverage Cart Attendant
  143. Waste Management – Helper/Laborer – Residential
  144. Wendy’s – Crew Member
  145. West Marine – Sales Associate
  146. X Corp Solutions – Administrative Assistant/Media Specialist
  147. Unknown – Summer Housekeeper
  148. Unknown – Full Time Cleaner 1st shift
  149. Unknown – Dockside Sales Manager – salary, commission and signing bonus
  150. Unknown – *** Fun Tour Guide position on the water with signing bonus *** 
  151. Unknown – Great job opportunity
  152. Unknown – Server/Barista

More From What’s Up Newp

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and serves on the Board of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and Lucy's Hearth. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.