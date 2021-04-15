Newport Restaurant Group (NRG) today announced that it is currently hiring for up to 400 seasonal, part-time and full-time positions for 11 of its restaurants in Newport, Tiverton, Providence, Cranston, Warwick, and Narragansett.

NRG is Rhode Island’s only employee-owned hospitality company and offers full-coverage benefits, generous time off, and opportunities for career advancement.

According to NRG, more than 50 cooks are needed throughout the restaurant kitchens at 11 of NRG’s properties, and those hired in Newport, Tiverton, and Narragansett will also receive a 90-day bonus of $125 per week from the date of hire.

Additional positions include digital marketing manager, restaurant manager, server, bartender, food runner, and dishwasher to name a few. Candidates who are interested in applying are welcome to stop into any NRG location to pick up an application or can also apply online by visiting: https://www.newportrestaurantgroup.com/careers.

Positions are available at the following NRG properties:

Newport:

● 22 Bowen’s

● The Mooring

● Smoke House

● Bar ‘Cino

● La Vecina

Tiverton:

● The Boat House

Providence:

● Hemenway’s

● Waterman Grille

Cranston:

● Avvio

Warwick:

● Iron Works

Narragansett:

● Trio