Just in time for a vibrant summer season, Nomi Park at The Wayfinder Hotel has welcome Chef James Colleran as their new executive chef.

Colleran brings over a decade’s worth of experience to his role as Executive Chef and embodies the restaurant’s mantra of serving up good vibes and even better eats.

Prior to joining Nomi Park, Colleran, who was raised in Rhode Island, served as Executive Chef for The Newport Experience, where he headed all culinary operations including their extensive banquet and catering offerings. During his time at the Brown University’s Faculty Club, he served as Chef de Cuisine, and prior to that was Executive Chef of both 22 Bowen’s Wine Bar and Grille and Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina, where he opened three new venues.

The award-winning chef has received glowing praise throughout his career and was most recently named “Chef of the Year” in 2019 by the Rhode Island chapter of the American Culinary Federation.

Nomi Park says that Colleran’s combined experience of working at hotel properties and independent restaurants makes him a natural fit for Nomi Park as he aims to create a destination for locals and tourists alike with a newly revamped dinner menu highlighting classics with a kick using seasonal ingredients from state farmers.

“Mission Group and our Nomi Park team are bringing great food into the local community,” says Colleran. “The culinary scene in Newport and Rhode Island is constantly evolving and I am thrilled to be part of the ever-changing landscape.”

With a new chef and a new season, comes a new menu.

Chef Colleran and team are serving up a crave-worthy dinner menu that includes dishes like Spicy Calamari with ‘Nduja butter, slow-cooked Confit Lamb Belly with a housemade chimichurri sauce and hibiscus honey, Chicken Wings with Harissa, honey and Green Goddess, Tuna au Poivre with bonito butter, Black Sea Bass and perfect for date night, a New York Strip for two topped with shoestring potatoes.

The menu is perfect to pair with cocktails simply done right by Beverage Director Corey Hayes like the boozy Coco’s Punch, Lit Juice, and Pina Verde.

See the full menu, make a reservation at nomiparknpt.com.