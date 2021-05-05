WHAT: Mohegan Sun is hosting a two-day summer hiring event on Thursday, May 6th and Friday, May 7th. This event is open to the public. Interested applicants can visit The Cabaret Theatre and interview for a chance to join the Mohegan Sun team.

WHEN/WHERE: Thursday, May 6th and Friday, May 7th

10:00am – 7:00pm

The Cabaret Theatre, located in Casino of the Sky

IN DETAIL: Mohegan Sun is hosting a summer hiring event! Guests who are interested in joining the Mohegan Sun team can visit The Cabaret Theatre, located in Casino of the Sky, on Thursday, May 6th and Friday, May 7th.

Employment opportunities are open in Food & Beverage, Event Support, Security, Marketing, VIP, Events, Hotel, Retail and more. Employment offers for culinary positions include a $2,000 sign-on bonus. For full details on open positions, visit mohegansun.com/careers. Interested applicants are asked to create an account on the Mohegan Sun career portal prior to attending the hiring event. Walk-ins are also welcome. Best fit applicants will be hired on the spot.

Mohegan Sun has recently been named “Best Casino Hotel” in USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards for the third consecutive year. Recent accolades also include being “Great Place to Work” certified by USA Today, ranking among the top 10 on Fortune Magazine’s “100 Best Workplaces for Diversity” list and being named one of the “Top Work Places of 2019” by the Hartford Courant.

Mohegan Sun’s parent company, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, was also recognized on Forbes Magazine’s annual list of America’s Best-In-State Employers for the state of Connecticut.